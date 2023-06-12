Last week the Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest gay rights organization, issued a “state of emergency” over anti-LGBTQ laws passed across the United States.

It was the first emergency declaration in the organization’s 40-plus year history.

“The multiplying threats facing millions in our community are not just perceived – they are real, tangible, and dangerous,” said HRC President Kelley Robinson.

Over 75 bills across the United States have been signed into law this year, including ones banning drag performances, gender-affirming care, LGBTQ-inclusive education, inclusive bathrooms, and laws curbing transgender athletes playing organized sports.

Meanwhile, outside Baraboo this past weekend, Baraboo Queers and Allies had a Pride Built in conjunction with the local Habitat for Humanity.

Upcoming, at Con Amici Craft Bar in downtown Baraboo, there will be a karaoke fundraiser for the organization. It takes place on Tuesday, June 13, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will be a celebration with songs and prizes.

“The LGBTQ community in Sauk County is definitely tight-knit,” said Jacquie Steele, the organization’s new president. The 34-year-old from Madison has been involved in the organization for some time. She works full-time for UW Health and is a video editor and owner of her own business, Fish Flop Productions.

“I wouldn’t be part of Queers and Allies and be such close friends with people in Baraboo if it wasn’t for the family feel that I get from being in the Sauk County area.”

Steele came out to her family and friends last year.

“I have great support from my family and have a very supportive group of friends,” she said.

She knows, however, that’s not the case for many who are LGBTQ. That’s why, in part, she joined the organization.

Baraboo Queers and Allies was founded in 2020. The purpose is to promote the health and well-being of the LGBTQ+ community, their family, and their friends.

“It’s a group,” Steele said, “that comes together and supports each other, educates our members and the community about the issues facing the LGBTQ+ community, and advocates for us all.”

Currently, the organization is in a transitional phase. They’ve recently secured a new board of directors. Steele, and Julie Westegaard, have been on the board since February of this year. New board members include Cathy Christman and Gabby Kluender. Jon Freed has also been active in the organization’s transition.

The organization is always seeking new members and encourages everyone in the community to participate.

Steele is eager in “sharing our stories, and showing we can love, and showing we have feelings just like everyone else.”

Seeing some of Baraboo’s churches becoming more accepting has been rewarding for Steele and the organization to see. Local businesses have shown their support, as well.

“Showing that they are a safe space is great,” Steele said.

Education and communication are paramount, Steele feels.

“Letting people know who we are and how we got to where we are,” is important, Steele said, “so that we can feel more comfortable being our true selves.”

Steele is particularly keen on reaching local youth who are still learning about themselves.

“Letting them know that it’s okay to be yourself…and that we will be here to support them every step of the way,” Steele said.

According to the UCLA School of Law Williams Institute, 9.5% of youth, ages 13 to 17 in the United States, is LGBTQ. It is estimated that there are 35,000 LGBTQ youth, aged 13 to 17, in the state of Wisconsin.

The Trevor Project’s 2022 National Survey on LGTBQ Youth Mental Health noted that 45% of LGBTQ youth in the United States seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year. 73% reporting experiencing symptoms of anxiety. 60% of LGBTQ youth wanted mental health care in the past year and were not able to get it.

“Things can always improve,” Steele said, “but I believe that it will come in time and having Baraboo Queers and Allies will help.”