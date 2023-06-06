It’s a moo season. With the start of summer comes another popular Sauk County Dairy Breakfast.

This year is the 32nd annual breakfast at Branders Dairy Farm, located at E3886 US Highway 14 and 60 in Spring Green. It is being held on Saturday, June 10, from 7 to 11 a.m.

There will be pancakes and cheese curds; scrambled eggs and hot coffee; applesauce and frozen custard, and more. All of that, plus equipment displays, educational exhibits, and entertainment.

“This is the third time that the Branders have stepped forth to host the breakfast,” said Sandi Knuth, a Reedsburg resident who helps put on the event. “The focus of the farm is to provide high quality healthy food while providing excellent care to their animals and stewarding the land responsibly.”

The Branders’ animals, 450-some Holsteins on over 1,000 acres, will have plenty of visitors to their land during the breakfast.

Typically, around 3,000 breakfast-goers partake of the festivities. The event will occur rain or shine.

This year’s entertainment includes the Gary Beal Band. They’ve been entertaining around southern Wisconsin for over 40 years.

Also performing, and sponsored by Darlene Ballweg, will be the Madison-based Cripple Creek Cloggers. Formed by 10 square dancers in 1982, the group wanted to incorporate clogging steps into their formations. Soon, clogging became more popular than the square dancing. They’ve been happily clogging ever since.

“We have a great menu and entertainment lined up,” Knuth said. “We hope everyone can come out and enjoy the morning on the farm.”

Knuth, who once owned a farmlette outside of Logansville, always delights in seeing families attend the breakfast.

“Seeing the kids interact, petting the calves is priceless,” she said. “So many city kids don’t know where their milk and butter comes from except when mom buys it at the store.”

With dairy production generating, according to statistics from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, $43.4 billion annually to Wisconsin’s economy, it’s good, Knuth believes, to be reminded on the importance and impact of dairy farmers to the state.

Even better when one can be reminded of that fact on a family farm, pancakes piled high on one’s plate, tapping one’s toes to happy tunes.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 7 to 12, and free to children 6 and under. There are no advanced ticket sales. All tickets will be sold at the venue.

Photos: Jones Dairy Farm and its 1922 barn Jones Dairy Farm Jones Dairy Farm Jones Dairy Farm Jones Dairy Farm Jones Dairy Farm Jones Dairy Farm Jones Dairy Farm Jones Dairy Farm Jones Dairy Farm Jones Dairy Farm Jones Dairy Farm Philip Jones