The field at Baraboo’s St. John’s Lutheran School will be on fire today, May 26. It’s not because of smoke and flame, but because of the spirited play of the St. John’s student body as they play a heated game of kickball with some of Baraboo’s first responders.

As part of the St. John’s Lutheran School (SJLS) long-standing tradition, the children participate in a kickball tournament as part of their end-of-the-year celebrations. They have a handful of teams led by eighth-grade students who choose children all the way down to third grade to participate on the teams.

The first responders were invited this year to the tournament by the SJLS PTO to bring vehicles to show the students.

“It was my idea as the administrative assistant for Baraboo Area Fire and EMS District, with other local responders, to challenge the students to one game of kickball,” said Megan Marshall. “I know the kids will be thrilled at that.”

Thrilling, the game is sure to be.

“I see the positive impact it has on younger children of our school districts in learning, interacting, and asking questions of first responders,” Marshall said.

The kickball tournament started at the school in the 2020-21 school year.

“This has been a way for me to use my passions to provide a fun and beneficial experience for our school families,” noted SJLS principal Micah Biesterfield.

The Reedsburg resident has always been interested in sports, games, and outdoor activities. Now in his third year at the school, he’s not only the principal, he is also the head of athletics, the school’s basketball coach, and teaches 5th and 6th grade.

“The most rewarding part of being a principal at St. John’s,” Biesterfield said, “is seeing the real and positive impact that our students have amongst each other and outside of school living their lives of faith.”

The students have faith that with the impact of their feet kicking balls, they’ll beat the first responders.

“I have witnessed,” Marshall said, “the fun and camaraderie had by the kids at St. John’s.”

Biesterfield, regardless of the score on the field, is thrilled that Baraboo’s first responders are coming to the festivities.

“The fact that we have, essentially, the entirety of Baraboo’s emergency services being represented at our tournament is amazing,”Biesterfield said.

Strengthening the bonds the school has with the community at large is important to Biesterfield. So is providing fun educational experiences for the students.

“Our students,” he said, “will take great interest in the various vehicles and equipment. Our students and families are great ambassadors of our school and church.”

The students, it seems, won’t rub it in if they happen to beat Baraboo’s first responders at the kickball tournament.

“First responders generally interact with kids on their worst days,” Marshall said, “so by participating in events like this we get to have more fun with the kids on their better days.”

In other words, today, on the St. John’s Lutheran School field, regardless of the score, it will be a win-win.

