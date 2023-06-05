Francois Barbeau was a French-Canadian fur trader who lived in the mid-1700s. He traded with the Indigenous people living near the Great Lakes. The city of Baraboo is named after him.

Frank Scherschel was a photographer for the famous publication, LIFE. He was one of the magazine’s photographers who shot photos of the Normandy Invasion during World War II. For many years he owned a camera store in Baraboo.

Hungarian nobleman Agoston Haraszthy was the first Hungarian to settle permanently in the United States. He settled near Sauk City. He would later go to California and introduced more than 300 varieties of European grapes there. He is considered one of the fathers of California’s wine industry. Today, Wollersheim Winery sits on the property he once owned.

Barbeau, Scherschel, and Haraszthy are but a few of the interesting local people that are highlighted in the Sauk County Historical Museum’s new exhibit, now on display at Baraboo’s historic Van Orden Mansion.

The Sauk County Historical Museum in the Van Orden Mansion is now open for the season and will be through the end of October. Located at 531 4th Ave. in Baraboo, it is open Friday and Saturday afternoons from noon to 4 p.m. Sauk County Historical Society members and children are free. There is a $5 entry fee for non-members.

The “Person of Interest” exhibit highlights 26 people who once called Sauk County home and were groundbreakers and influencers.

Some of the 26 featured in the new exhibit include Louis Ward Claude. Born soon after the Civil War, he worked in Chicago for a time with Frank Lloyd Wright. He would later go on to design more than 40 libraries across the Midwest, including the Baraboo Public Library, built in 1903.

The exhibit includes Alma Lux Waite, who was born and died in Baraboo. With deep ties to Baraboo’s rich circus history, she donated large sums of money to the local Circus World Museum. Upon her death in 1981, at the age of 98, she drew up her final will and bequeathed the majority of her estate to the city of Baraboo. The amount given was nearly $780,000.

The exhibit includes Roujet Marshall. He was an American lawyer and judge who served for 22 years as a justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The museum also has interactive exhibits for children including hand-crank telephones, rotary telephones, telegraph keys, stereoscopes, and more.

