Dardanelle and Russellville No. 9 will be there. Lake Superior and Ishpeming No. 64 will be there, too. Akron Canton and Youngstown No. 3011, Atchison Topeka and Santa Fe No. 97496, Oregon Short Line No. 762, and the Wisconsin and Calumet No. 529 will be at the festivities, as well.

They’re all part of the Mid-Continent Railway Museum’s equipment roster. They’re all locomotives and cabooses; passenger cars and diesel engines. They’ll all be celebrated on May 27, and throughout the season. It’s the Mid-Continent Railway Museum’s 60th anniversary this year.

To celebrate, the museum, located in North Freedom, will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 27, at 10 a.m., followed by a day of special train rides and tours departing every 30 and 60 minutes until 3:30 p.m. that day.

Visitors will be given a chance to take two train rides for the price of one.

One train, using 108-year-old passenger cars of all-steel construction, will take passengers on a 7-mile, 55-minute round-trip ride through Sauk County countryside.

A second train will offer a rare chance to ride aboard restored wooden 120-year-old passenger cars on a shorter 35-minute ride through the museum display yards and across the Baraboo River.

In addition to the train rides, visitors will be able to peruse the regular museum displays, receive tours of the museum’s first-class cars, used with the museum’s dining train, as well as see the museum’s newest diesel locomotive.

Additionally, there will be a volunteer open house at the museum’s car shop. It will give visitors the opportunity to learn how to get involved in the museum’s nationally recognized car restoration program.

The museum began operating train rides in North Freedom in May of 1963. It was then that they purchased a 3.8-mile branch line from the Chicago and North Western Railway.

Since opening, the museum has welcomed over 1.9 million visitors. The museum’s collection has grown to over 100 cars and locomotives. Equipment like the Copper Range No. 60, the Soo Line No. 2017, and the Richter Vinegar No. 11.

The Mid-Continent Railway Historical Society, also known as the Mid-Continent Railway Museum, is a nonprofit, membership-driven organization. The outdoor living museum and operating railroad recreates the small town way of life during the “Golden Age of Railroading,” general considered between the Civil War era and the days of WWII. “We will,” the organization’s mission statement reads, “collect, preserve, restore, and operate artifacts from those times so as to inform the public about the development of railroading.”

The museum is open each Saturday and Sunday from May 13 through Oct. 22 and daily June 13 through Sept. 4 except Mondays. Museum admission is free. Train rides require a ticket.

To learn more about the 60th anniversary celebration and the museum, visit www.midcontinent.org.

