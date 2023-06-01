Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It’s been a fixture in Portage since 1935. Originally called Municipal Stadium, it’s been home to many memorable events throughout its history, there at the Columbia County Fairgrounds.

Designed by Livermore and Samuelson Architects out of Madison, the now-called Grandstand at Veterans Memorial Field, was a Works Administration Project as part of the New Deal during the Great Depression.

The Grandstand is listed as a historic landmark in the city of Portage. The Save the Grandstand organization is currently working on adding it to the National Historic Registry.

It has been in use for decades. Football games were held there: local children eager for gridiron glory. Demolition derbies were held there: local fans in the stands fueled by the fun of it all. Races were held there. Innumerable county fair events were held there: children proudly grasping their blue ribbons.

But the facility needs some renovations to restore it to its former glory. With the help of the local nonprofit organization, Save the Grandstand, a “Rock the Grandstand” event is taking play on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3.

On Friday and Saturday, the family-friendly event will include music, vendors, and food. It takes place in Portage at 405 Superior St.

The proceeds, with tickets starting at $22.50, will help fill the organization’s mission “to refurbish the Grandstand at Veterans Memorial Field to its original condition.”

On Friday, the musical acts will be the WhiskeyBelles at 6 p.m. and the Road Crew at 8:30 p.m. Food and vendor booths open at 5 p.m. On Saturday, Whiskey Flats performs at 3:30 p.m., Karl the Band plays at 6 p.m., and Road Trip plays at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday vendors open at 10 a.m., food at noon, and music starting at 3:30 p.m. There will be bingo sponsored by Poynette’s Rock ‘n’ Wool Winery from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Food vendors include Any Street Grill, Jakarta Café, Smoque Shaque, Susie’s Sweets and Frozen Treats, and more. Vendors include, among others, Badgerin’ Bass Baits, Dippidy Doodads, Krystal’s Krafty Kreations, Oak Alley Farm, and Whitcomb Creek Photographs.

For more information, visit savethegrandstand.org.

GALLERY: Save the Grandstand Arts & Craft Fair Save the Grandstand Arts & Crafts Festival Save the Grandstand Arts & Crafts Festival Save the Grandstand Arts & Crafts Festival Save the Grandstand Arts & Crafts Festival Save the Grandstand Arts & Crafts Festival Save the Grandstand Arts & Crafts Festival Save the Grandstand Arts & Crafts Festival Save the Grandstand Arts & Crafts Festival Save the Grandstand Arts & Crafts Festival Save the Grandstand Arts & Crafts Festival