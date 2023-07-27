Things will be smoking hot fun at the Reedsburg Fire Department on Saturday. Members will be celebrating their 150th anniversary with a bevy of events including live music, marching bands, bean bag tournaments, axe throwing, food, activities for children, including a water fight, and much more.

It all takes place at the fire station in Reedsburg, 131 South Park St. The festivities runs from noon to 11:00 p.m.

At noon, the beer garden opens and children’s activities begin. Axe throwing runs from noon to 10:00 p.m. At 1, a bean bag tournament will commence. There is a $20 per-team entry fee. At 3 p.m., the University of Wisconsin marching band will perform. From 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., local musician Shawn Schell will play, followed by the musical stylings of Super Tuesday. The band takes the stage at 7 p.m. and will play until 11.

Three food trucks will be on location: Jose’s, Lunch Box Express, and Red Neck BBQ.

“We are very excited for our fire department,” said Tim Becker, Reedsburg’s city administrator. “We are super proud of the commitment that they have for this community.”

The commitment has been present for generations.

In the 1860s, the townspeople of Reedsburg used buckets and water from nearby reservoirs to fight fires.

In 1869, the village board purchased some fire equipment, including hooks, tackling, and six ladders, and appointed two fire wardens: M. Young and J.M. Lusk.

In 1873, the town bought much more, including a truck, four six-gallon extinguishers with 12 chemical charges, four ladders, 10 fire buckets, two axes, two pike poles, one hook and chain, five lanterns, and 65 feet of drag rope.

With that, the fire department in the city of Reedsburg was established.

Today’s fire department has Craig Douglas at the helm as Reedsburg’s fire chief. Reedsburg’s fire inspector is Steve Dempsey.

The Reedsburg Fire Department is a volunteer fire department that has regular training sessions to ensure firefighters have the training they need to protect lives and property.

“The experiences and rewards,” states the fire department’s website, “of being a Reedsburg firefighter will last your entire life.”

