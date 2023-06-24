There was a big crowd, big sun, and Big Top fun in Baraboo last Saturday at the city’s annual Big Top Parade and Circus Celebration.

Children clapped at clowns. Adults adored the vintage circus wagons. Young and old delighted in the parade and all the festivities surrounding it.

Circus World’s two elephants were, literally and figuratively, the day’s biggest attractions. Kelly and Viola were the grand marshals of this year’s parade. The two 40-something-year-old African elephants will be retiring from Circus World after the summer season to spend the remainder of their lives at Oklahoma’s Endangered Ark Foundation.

Animal rights proponents have been calling for an end to the elephant acts at Circus World for years, and have also raised concerns about the elephant care at the Endangered Ark Foundation. PETA has contended that Circus World, operated by the Wisconsin Historical Society, forces ailing elephants and other animals to perform demeaning tricks in front of noisy crowds.

Scott O’Donnell, Circus World’s executive director, said last December after PETA protested at a Wisconsin Historical Society board meeting that “the elephants’ retirement is the culmination of a 5-year plan created in conjunction with the care team, veterinary experts specializing in elephant species, and Wisconsin Historical Society leadership.”

The two lumbering pachyderms on Saturday marched through a city with a rich circus history for the last time. The first elephants came to Baraboo in 1888, when Babylon and Fannie arrived as part of the new Ringling Brothers circus.

Besides the elephants, the parade was a panoply of wonderments. There were nearly 100 units in the parade. Circus Worlds’ vintage ornate circus wagons rolled through. Some of the gleaming refurbished wagons had marching bands playing happy melodies atop them. Some were pulled my miniature horses. Some had snake charmers inside them. Marching bands from area high schools and nearby communities tooted their trumpets and trombones. Local organizations, including the Baraboo Children’s Museum and the Boys & Girls Club, marched by, warmly greeted by the thousands of spectators lining the parade route. Ben Bromley, of the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce, estimated the attendance to be around 20,000.

The parade, however, in the scorching 90-degree heat, wasn’t the only thing going on in town.

On the Sauk County Courthouse square in downtown Baraboo, there were bouncy houses aplenty and entertainment for children. Many squealed with delight at a clown magician who juggled and goofed around the grounds before the parade commenced.

Not far from that merriment, music makers pranced about. Madison's Forward! Marching Band played a rousing show before the parade commenced, shaking and shimmying under the blazing sun.

Also downtown, tours were conducted at the historic Al. Ringling Theatre, before a ticketed evening performance by Circus Juventas. The Minneapolis-based performing arts organization works with young emerging circus artists.

Much was going on downtown at the International Clown Hall of Fame and Research Center, as well. The organization inducted new members into its Hall of Fame over the weekend. They caroused down the parade route with much whimsy. Afterward, they enjoyed an evening of merriment at the nearby AL. Ringling Brewery, housed in the historic Al. Ringling Mansion.

Circus World was a circus after the parade. Crowds, thousands strong, clamored in after the parade for two Big Top show performances. The museum also catered to visitors with exhibits, including a new one on circus elephant history, and with its Deppe Wagon Pavilion, home to the largest collection of authentic circus wagons in the world.

All of that, and much more. Children waited in long lines for snow cones. Adults applied sunscreen, and then applied it again. Families found food trucks for picnicking on whatever lawn there was left remaining. Friends laughed at the stilt walkers and the Shriners who were visiting in their exceedingly small cars. Families had big fun.

O’Donnell said his favorite aspect of the weekend was “seeing the wide-eyed smiling faces of generations along the parade route, connecting to the timeless heritage and traditions of our hometown’s circus heritage.”

