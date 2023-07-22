The Columbia County Agricultural Society held its first county fair in Wyocena in 1852. Those who put it together back then probably weren’t eating snow cones and funnel cakes, watching a demolition derby, or riding a Tilt-a-Whirl.

But given the opportunity, perhaps they’d like to give all that a whirl at the coming 172nd Columbia County Fair taking place in Portage from Wednesday, July 26 through Sunday, July 30.

The fair takes place at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, 405 Superior Street. “Memories – made here” is this year’s theme.

Admission and parking are free. Grandstand events are ticketed and have costs associated with them.

Of course, those pioneer fairgoers would recognize the award-winning animals that will be shown at this year’s fair. Highlights are many. On Wednesday, July 26, there will be rabbit, cavy and swine judging. Thursday will have beef and sheep judging. July 28 will have dairy, poultry and meat goat judging. There will be a cat show at 7 pm in the agriculture building.

Saturday, the day starts fast with a horse speed show at 8:30 am.

Sunday’s highlight is a crazy critter show that will take place at 1 pm. in the sheep barn show ring.

Grandstand events include an antique truck and tractor show from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children aged 5-11, and free for ages 4 and younger.

Thursday will feature an event put on by South Central Truck and Tractor Pullers from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for children ages 5-11, and free for ages 4 and younger.

The fair also roped in a rodeo for this year’s festivities. A T&C Rodeo will run from 7 to 10:30 pm. on July 28. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 5-11, and free or ages 4 and younger.

A demolition derby will take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 29. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 5-11, and free for ages 4 and younger.

Sunday, from 1:00 pm to 3:30 p.m., is a Southern Wisconsin Ice Racing Association race. All tickets are $5. Children 4 and younger are free.

The grandstand events aren’t the only entertainment options at the fair. Musical acts will be performing in the fairground’s beer and wine garden in the evenings. There will be a different musical act each night. On Wednesday, July 26, the Country Legends Band performs. Thursday, the six-piece party band Best Practice takes the stage. On Friday, July 28, BuckNeck-Ed Band performs outlaw country and Southern rock. On July 29, the diverse musical stylings of Madison native Travis Agnew will be featured. Finally, on Sunday, July 30, from 1 to 3 p.m., the Dual County Community Band will grace the stage.

Of course, the fair will offer much more. Aside from a plethora of food options and a great many vendors, also will also be softball and bean bag toss tournaments; a Cruisin’ at the Fair Car Show at 6 p.m. on Wednesday; an appearance by Bucky the Badger starting at noon on July 30; breakfasts and buffets; and the effervescence of the carnival and much more.

For more detailed information, visit www.columbiacountyfairwi.org.

