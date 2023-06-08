Baraboo's Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library wants to be an open book about its coming expansion. So much so, the library has two openings coming up soon.

The library will reopen on Monday, June 12. Due to supply line issues, the library had a few details to finish up before they could reopen the library. Come Monday, the library will be safe and ready for everyone.

The book drop is now open. Also, patrons can now un-suspend and/or place new items on hold. Holds can be picked up starting June 12.

Additionally, the public is invited to an open house. The Halfway There Open House takes place Wednesday, June 14, from 2 pm to 6 pm at the library, located at 230 4th Avenue in downtown Baraboo. The open house will offer both tours and treats.

"We look forward to welcoming attendees to the newly completed addition that features the children's area, teen area, general circulation desk, staff work spaces, new programming rooms, and new study rooms," said Lacey Steffes, a Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library board member.

Steffes noted that the adult study rooms and conference rooms will not be available until renovations are completed in late October.

The preview open house will have tours, refreshments and an ice cream food truck onsite.

In May and the early part of June, the library was closed in order to move belongings into the new addition. The work of moving the adult collections was done in a matter of hours due to the efforts and commitment of community volunteers.

She is excited about the new space.

"The children's collection and reading areas are very magical."

She said, "Libraries are a place to connect for so many in our community: a place to work, to learn, to meet others." She's thrilled that she'll be able to meet people at the coming opening and help showcase what the library is for the people of Baraboo.

Libraries, Steffes said, are "a light in a community. A library is a place for hope, connection, growth, and learning for all patrons of all ages."

With the library soon to be reopened, and the new addition to be celebrated with an open house, for the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library it is, truly, a new chapter.

