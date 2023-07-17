The Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu said, “The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” But, for many, that first step is all but impossible.

Lao Tzu was wrong. Journeys can begin all sorts of ways. Dreams can be pursued. Goals can be achieved without having to take a step at all.

Annie Heathcote, a lifelong resident of Mazomanie, knows a little something about life trajectories in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles. She wasn’t expected to make it through infancy. Now, the 24-year-old graphic designer, bound to a wheelchair with spinal muscular atrophy, is bound to a national competition soon after having been crowned Miss Wheelchair Wisconsin.

Steps be damned. “If I come upon a step, it’s telling me you don’t want to include me. You didn’t think about me. It communicates to me that I’m not valued,” she said. “But I am. I have value. We all do.”

Heathcote, as Miss Wheelchair Wisconsin, is traveling throughout the state, advocating for disability rights; highlighting the need for building accessibility; sharing a message of caregiving; and being a trailblazer, representing to others with disabilities, and those able-bodied, that everyone has worth, everyone can have their dreams fulfilled, and everyone’s life can be a rewarding one with deep meaning.

“I’m blessed,” she said. This, from a woman who needs hours of daily care to dress, to eat, to go to the bathroom. “This is God’s purpose for my life,” she said. “To impact the most people I can. To give people hope.”

For Heathcote’s family, it felt hopeless. Annie was born with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare hereditary genetic condition in which muscles throughout the body are weakened because nerve cells in the spinal cord and brainstem do not work properly.

SMA is the No. 1 genetic cause of infant mortality. There is no complete cure for SMA. Treatment consists of managing symptoms, including use of FDA-approved drugs, and preventing complications.

Heathcote said that when she was 13 months old she couldn’t hold her head up. Something wasn’t right. A neurologist called her parents as they were making their way to a local Christmas party. The doctor told them to go home, put as much love upon their daughter as they could, she would not be long for this world.

Heathcote said, “I’m 24 now and living a good life.”

There are four types of SMA. Type 1 is the most common and severe form of SMA. Many children don’t live past the age of 2. Heathcote has Type 2, an intermediate form of SMA. Depending on the severity of symptoms, children with Type 2 can have a normal life span.

“As the only person with a wheelchair in Mazomanie, everyone knew who I was,” Heathcote said of growing up in the village. “The community has always been really supportive, kind, and caring.”

Heathcote said that those who know her beyond her wheelchair knows that she’s not defined by that wheelchair.

“I’m proud of having a disability,” she said, “but I’m more than what you see.”

She’s seen slow progress in acceptance of her and other with disabilities. There is, she admits, a long way to go. With July being Disability Pride Month, she’d like to remind people of their privileges and think of those that don’t have those same privileges.

“Shift your perspective,” she said, “and think of others. It’s not the disease itself that’s the most challenging, it’s the physical and societal barriers I face every day.”

If there are stairs to enter a building, she cannot enter the building. If there aren’t door openers to a business, she can’t open the door and enter that business. If she’s in a wheelchair, she notes, it doesn’t mean she’s less than, though; that she’s helpless; that she’s incapacitated.

“There are a lot of stereotypes and biases,” Heathcote said. “People make assumptions of what I can and can’t do. I can do a lot.”

And she does. Like becoming Miss Wheelchair Wisconsin. She was crowned in September of last year at a competition held in Brookfield, Wisconsin. Miss Wheelchair America will take place Aug. 28 through Sept. 3 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“It’s a big commitment,” Heathcote said. She had to answer 193 questions, write an essay, and fill out necessary paperwork. She will be judged on her essay and application and will then have to go before the judges for multiple rounds of on-the-spot questions. She will also present her platform speech on caregiving.

Her work, traveling throughout Wisconsin to inform and inspire was helped, in part, by the Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation. The organization awarded her a $2,500 Healthy Life Initiative Grant that helps Heathcote pay for gas and travel expenses as she speaks to legislators, students, agency employees, church members, and other community organizations and individuals throughout the state.

“It’s a whirlwind of neat opportunities,” Heathcote said of her role. “Particularly for the younger people who are disabled. I can pass knowledge down to them. I live it. I understand it. I know the hardships. I can answer questions. I keep progressing,” she tells them, “and you can, too.”

She takes her role as a representative of the disabled community proudly. She mentioned that, collectively, people with disabilities are the largest minority group in the county with the least representation. It’s important for her to be an advocate; to be a vessel of hope; to be someone of optimism and positivity; to be someone to achieve goals and pursue dreams.

“I’ve had incredible opportunities,” she said. Thanks, she notes, in part, to family, friends, caregivers, community, and God. “I’ve lived a full life.”

Where it leads next, she doesn’t know. It’ll take something other than a step to get there. It’ll take something like love.

To help Heathcote in her Miss Wheelchair Wisconsin endeavors, visit her GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/ms-wheelchair-wisconsinamerica.

