Just outside Baraboo, at the International Crane Foundation, if you look one way you might see a demoiselle crane. Turn the way, you’ll see the wattled crane. Everywhere you look, you might see the white-naped crane, the sarus crane, or the whooping crane.

All the world’s species of crane, 15 in total, reside at the International Crane Foundation. They will all be celebrated Saturday during the organization’s annual Cranes of the World Celebration.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the foundation headquarters, at E11376 Shady Lane Road. Tickets are $12.50 for adults, $6 for children, and free for children 5 and under.

There will be public tours, entertainment, family-friendly activities and more.

“We’re excited for guests to interact with all the crafts and tours made specifically for this event,” said Starla Lawhon, a conservation education naturalist intern at the ICF. “Something I really enjoy about this job is watching guests come for the first time and then leave with a deeper understanding and care for cranes.”

First timers and frequent visitors to the ICF will have much to see and do.

There will be arts and crafts activities for families from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with origami, crane mask making, and other festivities.

Guided tours, exploring the folklore behind cranes, will take place at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. There will also be a chat by an aviculturist (a person who keeps and rears birds) at 2 p.m.

There will also be special guest appearances.

Naturalist and humorist David Stokes will have two performances at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

“He will sing songs and bring some of his critter friends, including snakes and frogs,” Lawhon said.

Hope, ICF’s whooping crane mascot, will also swoop onto the grounds from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Attendees should expect to learn a lot, have fun, and have a full day of cranes,” Lawhon said.

The ICF strives to conserve all 15 crane species in 50 countries worldwide. “Everyone should care about cranes because they provide elegance and beauty to our world,” Lawhon said.

Lawhon’s favorite crane is the black-necked crane, ever since she watched “Kung Fu Panda” as a child. One of the main characters in that blockbuster animated movie was a black-necked crane. The black-necked crane lives high in the Himalayan mountains. They are listed as “near threatened.”

The world’s endangered cranes, all of which live at the ICF, include the grey crowned crane, the Siberian crane, and the whooping crane.

The whooping crane nests in Wisconsin. There are a handful of chicks that were born this year in the area. In 1941, there were 15 whooping cranes left in the world. Today, there are 836 whooping cranes in North America. The ICF has 44 whooping cranes at its facility in Baraboo.

“Cranes provide proof that even in this ongoing changing world, we can still make it,” Lawhon said.

GALLERY: International Crane Foundation opens renovated site May 1