Moe wants to see you on May 30 for World Otter Day. So does Mitch. Those two are the resident otters at Baraboo’s Ochsner Park Zoo.

The two rambunctious river rascals will be honored on May 30 with the help of Baraboo’s Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library. It will take place at the zoo from 2-4 p.m.

During that time, visitors will learn about otters from a zoo docent, go on an otter scavenger hunt, make a craft, walk through a story walk, and delight in watching Moe and Mitch munch on special snacks for the occasion.

“The zoo’s otters are full of personality and they’re so much fun to watch,” said Cari Jo Teasdale, who works for the library in youth programming and outreach. “I’m always impressed that otters are really so adapted to their environment.”

The scavenger hunt will correlate with biofacts about otters that will be shared by the zookeepers and docents during the event. Participants will get to learn about river otters and their habitats.

A few river otter facts, for those who want a jump-start on learning: river otters can hold their breaths for up to 8 minutes while underwater; river otters can dive in the water to a depth of 60 feet; river otters spend two-thirds of their time on land; and river otters are the largest member of the weasel family.

According to the International Otter Survival Fund, World Otter Day was created to raise awareness about how important otters are to the environment and the unique threats they face. Their website states, “There are certain issues faced by otters that some people are unaware of, such as a huge trade in these animals for pets and fur.”

Mitch joined Moe at the Ochsner Park Zoo in 2020. He was orphaned in the wild and needed a home with human care. Social animals, he immediately started getting along with the zoo’s resident otter, Moe.

The two notorious otters had a recent adventure in 2022 when, during an overnight break-in, they escaped. The Baraboo Police Department determined that Moe and Mitch escaped when a man damaged doors and locks at the zoo, thereby allowing the animals to become free of their enclosures.

The next morning, kayakers discovered the escapees playing in the nearby river and notified authorities, who captured them and returned them to their home at the zoo.

Since then, the otters have continued to thrive at the zoo: playing, sliding, swimming, and more. Everyday, it seems, for Moe and Mitch, is World Otter Day.

