On Tuesday, Beaver Dam’s Swan Park will have police officers and face painters, fire trucks and finger food, DJs and much more.

It’s National Night Out, the nationwide community-building campaign founded in 1984 that promotes partnerships with first responders and neighborhood camaraderie.

“Most of the time we interact with first responders, it’s in a time of crisis,” said Chuck Stangl, the lead organizer of Beaver Dam’s annual event. “It’s fun seeing the park filled with happy people having a hot dog with a police officer.”

The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at the park, 400 South University Ave.

Residents will be able to meet members of the Beaver Dam Police Department, Beaver Dam Fire Department, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge County Emergency Management, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and more.

Children are invited to “touch a truck” that will include vehicles like street sweepers, front-end loaders and more.

Some 40 local organizations will have a presence at the festivities, including the Beaver Dam Community Library, New Beginnings Homeless Shelter, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dodge County and others.

There will be a collection for nonperishable food items and personal hygiene products that will be distributed to local organizations.

That’s not all.

Top Flight DJs will be providing entertainment.

“The music is awesome,” Stangl said.

There will be pizza, popcorn, hot dogs and ice cream cones.

There might even be, Stangl hopes, a few race cars children can see up close from the nearby Beaver Dam Raceway.

Last year there were approximately 400 attendees. This year, organizers are hoping for more.

“The idea is to have an excellent working relationship with our community by working with them,” Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger said. “We want the community to know we are here for them.”

That might be in a moment of crisis. It might be a moment, like at Swan Lake on Tuesaday, to swap stories, smile, and share in the community they are all a part of.

Beaver Dam is not the only community celebrating National Night Out in the area on Tuesday.

Columbus National Night Out takes place on from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Fireman’s Park at 1049 Park Ave. There will be bouncy houses, children’s games, emergency equipment displays and more.

Juneau’s National Night Out runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Juneau Public Safety Building at 128 East Cross St.

And Horicon will have a National Night Out celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Horicon Fire Department, 220 Ellison St. There will be food, a dunk tank, and more.

