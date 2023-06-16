The circus is coming to town, though, in Baraboo, it has never left.

The Big Top Parade returns to the streets of Baraboo on June 24. Historic circus wagons, exotic animals, marching bands, and community floats will razzle and dazzle event-goers. It will be a weekend of circus-themed fun.

The Big Top Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. The grand marshals of the parade will be Viola and Kelly, Circus World's beloved elephants who will be retired permanently from Circus World after their 2023 summer season. Viola and Kelly will live the remainder of their days in Hugo, Oklahoma, at the Endangered Ark Foundation.

The elephants will proudly strut through downtown Baraboo, with lifelong elephant trainer Armando Loyal by their side, in one last parade to the hurrahs of attendees.

The 2023 parade theme is "Go West." It will be, Circus World promises, a jubilant jamboree of family fun.

Baraboo's Big Top Parade and Circus Celebration actually kicks off on Thursday, July 22. As part of Baraboo's Concerts on the Square series, performed on the courthouse lawn, Professor Stich's Original Baraboo Circus Band will perform at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, June 24, at 9 a.m., also on the square in downtown Baraboo, the Forward! Marching Band will have attendees tapping their toes to their fun beats and happy melodies.

Evers visits some of Baraboo’s crown jewels to celebrate state tourism Governor Evers, during National Travel and Tourism week, traveled to Baraboo to visit Circus World and the Al. Ringling Theatre.

The historic Al. Ringling Theatre will offer tours of Baraboo's grand entertainment palace. Tours will be held on Saturday, June 24 at 9:00 am, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Back on the courthouse square, the Wild Rumpus Circus will perform on Saturday, June 24 at 10 a.m.

When the circus came to town, 'Heavy' Burdick saw the magic and stayed Harold "Heavy" Burdick visited Circus World as a 19-year-old. He's worked there now going on 48 years. A master restorer of circus wagons, he's as enthusiastic about his work as ever.

Meanwhile, at Circus World, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 24, there will be a host of performances and goings on. At 9:15 a.m. there will be a "Be a Clown" demonstration for families. At 10 a.m. there will be a Kidsworld Circus performance. After the 11 a.m. parade downtown, at the Circus World facility, there will be Go West Big Top Circus performances at 1:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. under their famous honest-to-goodness big top.

Finally, at the Al. Ringling Theatre, on Saturday, June 24 at 7 p.m., Circus Juventas will perform their western-themed show "Fool's Gold."

Circus Juventas is one of the world's premiere youth circus arts organizations. They are based out of Minneapolis-St. Paul. The Circus Juventas Professional Program, the troupe putting on the evening's performance, is the first of its kind.

In the program, Circus Juventas helps emerging circus artists launch their professional careers by refining their technique, developing specialized acts, and creating opportunities for them to get hired. The program is sponsored by Cirque Du Soleil and there are exclusive opportunities for Circus Juventas artists to make connections in the circus industry.

The weekend highlights Baraboo's rich circus history. The site of what Circus World is today was home to the famed Ringling Bros Circus from 1884 to 1918. Ever since, the joy and magic of the circus has been prominent throughout the Baraboo area.

Circus World is one of the world's preeminent institutions dedicated to the circus arts. It opened in 1959 and is operated by the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Baraboo is also home to the International Clown Hall of Fame and Research Center. The organization pays tribute to clown performers, operates a museum dedicated to clowning, located at 102 4th Ave. in downtown Baraboo, with local clown performers, has events, and maintains an archive of clown artifacts.

On Friday, June 23, they'll have their 2023 clown induction ceremony of the International Clown Hall of Fame. Inductees include Paul Jerome, Tom and Tammy Parish, the Rastelli Clowns, and Ruthie Chaddock. The event takes place at 7 p.m. at the Clarion Hotel in West Baraboo.

Additionally, the organization will have a "Jack Pot Dutch Treat" evening after the Big Top Parade. It takes place at 6 p.m. at the AL. Ringling Brewery.

