Long ago, a group of people signed the constitution that created a Lutheran congregation in Baraboo — now St. John’s Lutheran Church — which is celebrating its 150th anniversary on Sunday.

Arnold signed the constitution. So did Blankenburg and Borkenhagen. Brenner and Cordes signed the constitution that day in 1873, also. Hoernke signed his name and Hollmuth, Huebner, Kimmerly, and Koch theirs. Marquandt and Mugler; Platt and Schellenberg; Schultz and Wagner felt the power of the Lord that day in Baraboo, too, and put pen to paper with the three Ziegler family members.

Those early pioneers may not have realized how long their congregation would stay in Baraboo; how it would grow, evolve, spread God’s word to the residents of Sauk County.

Those early pioneers, like the Rev. Herman Rehwoldt, the first minister of the newly formed congregation, may not have known that the hymns they sung in those early days would still be heard today, reverberating in the community.

“A Mighty Fortress is Our God.” “Let Us Ever Walk with Jesus.” “The Strong Word.”

They might not have realized how Lutherans like a good Crock-Pot party.

The church will celebrate their 150th anniversary with special church services. There will be their regularly scheduled Sunday service from 9 to 10 a.m. and then a 150th anniversary service, from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

“Oh, there will be great big Crock-Pots,” said Tim Kuske, one of the church’s two current pastors. “Oh yeah,” he said, laughing, “there will be a lot of food.”

The Rev. Mark Schroeder, president of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod, will be the special guest preacher.

Future Sundays will continue the festivities with special guest speakers. On July 2, Dan Balge will speak. On July 23, John Parlow will speak. On Sept. 3, Carl Schroeder will speak. Micah Otto takes the podium on Sept. 24 and Tom Fricke will on Nov. 5.

“O Lord, We Praise Thee.” “Lift High the Cross.” “Let Us Ever Walk with Jesus.”

“It is a joy,” Kuske said, “seeing God working with his people.” He said this of the church congregation and of the Baraboo community as a whole.

“The people here are absolutely wonderful. They are all working hard for the Lord.”

Pastor Jordan Ertl concurs.

“St. John’s is a microcosm of Baraboo. I love it,” said Ertl, who was installed in 2021. “It’s safe. It’s warm. It’s welcoming.”

Sauk County welcomed Lutheranism in 1854 when Pastor Ludwig Habel began preaching in the town of Westfield. He worked in Portage. The Word spread. Other Lutheran pastors began preaching in Cottage Grove, Greenfield, Merrimac, and Caledonia. A preaching station opened in Baraboo in 1870.

Ertl said, “God gave me a gift and I want to put it to good use.” He, among a long list of Baraboo’s Lutheran pastors. “He gave me the opportunity to serve him. To preach and teach God’s Word. It’s a privilege that I am so thankful for.”

With the signing of the constitution in 1873, the congregation was born and were thankful, themselves, for the places in Baraboo they could worship.

Services were once held at the Baraboo Collegiate Institute, a private school that once stood in Baraboo at 5th Street and Birch Street, next to the future AL. Ringling Mansion.

The congregation built their first church in the late 1800s on Fourth Street.

The church is gone but the parsonage remains.

The current church had its cornerstone laid on July 12, 1914.

The church grew and grew again. “It’s always wonderful,” Kuske said, “to connect with our community.”

They further connected to the community when the built a school in the 1920s. On August 8, 1926 the new school building, at a cost of $30,000, was consecrated with two special services.

“God’s Own Child, I Gladly Say It.” “Go, My Children, With My Blessing.” “Children of the Heavenly Father.”

St. John’s Lutheran School continues to, as their website states, “share the free and true message of God’s Word with both children and their families.” Micah Biesterfeld is the school’s current principal. “By observing the life and works of Christ,” the website reads, “we strive to show that love and compassion to those who serve in our church, school, and community.”

“God has carried me,” Ertl said. His journey to the St. John’s Lutheran Church congregation his own, and yet, not his own. There’s the spirit of Baraboo Lutherans, like Hollmuth and Ziegler, 150 years back, whose hands still reach out.

