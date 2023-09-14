A sarus crane’s lifespan is about 15 years in the wild. A sandhill crane lives about 25 years in the wild. A deomoiselle crane, 25 years.

Those crane species, and the other 12 in the world, have lived, and will live, much longer in the wild thanks, in part, to Baraboo’s International Crane Foundation. The organization, whose mission is the worldwide conservation of cranes and the ecosystems, watersheds, and flyways on which they depend, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Saturday will be a special member appreciation day to commemorate the work that’s being done, and will be done, and to honor the birds. All 15 species are represented at the Baraboo facility, the only one of its kind in the world.

The special day will include talks, tours and other special events. To learn more visit savingcranes.org/memberday.

“As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, I am very proud of the way we have brought people together for crane conservation,” said Richard Beilfuss, president and CEO of the International Crane Foundation. “We have offices in eight countries, staff in more than 20 countries, and we have deep partnerships in more than 50 countries. This feels very powerful to me.”

“We work to be effective and to find wildlife solutions,” said Kim Gray, the International Crane Foundation’s COO. “There have been countless examples of this in the history of this organization,” Gray said. “We are always asking ourselves, ‘Are we being impactful? Are we making a difference?’”

They are. In the areas they work — from Baraboo to Uganda, Russia to South Africa, South Korea to Zambia — crane populations are steady and growing.

Working with those who live and work in the areas where cranes live, the International Crane Foundation looks for root causes for a crane’s hardships and finds ways to create a harmonious balance there for all.

“In working to secure crane populations, we’ve focused on the health of the lands and water that cranes and people need,” Beilfuss said. “And I think, through cranes, we are really working together for a healthier planet.”

It’s been working for 50 years.

It was in 1973 that co-founders Ron Sauey and George Archibald, two ornithologists who befriended each other at Cornell University, started the International Crane Foundation on the Sauey family’s horse farm in Baraboo.

“There was nothing of its kind at the time,” Gray said. “There wasn’t a lot known about cranes. They wanted to know what are the problems and how can we solve them?”

Wanting an organization that combined research, captive breeding and reintroduction, landscape restoration, and education, the International Crane Foundation started with virtually no funding. It’s now an $11.4 million dollar organization with work being done across the globe.

“Cranes inspire people,” Beilfuss said. “A world without cranes would feel less magical.”

At Baraboo’s facilities, magic, then, has been made real for decades, and will for decades hence.

Aside from the special member day on Saturday, the Great Midwest Crane Fest is coming Nov. 10-11. The ICF will host the festival “celebrating community and conservation” as thousands of sandhill cranes near the Wisconsin River ready for their flights south for the winter. Visit greatmidwestcranefest.org for details.

