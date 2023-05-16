Locals are invited to take a hike.

At the UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County campus on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. locals are invited to celebrate Ice Age Trail hiking.

Baraboo, West Baraboo, and Portage are the Ice Age Trail Alliance’s newest Ice Age Trail Communities.

Baraboo’s festivities begin at 9 a.m. There will be community and business partner booths open at that time. At 9:30 a.m. there will be a community celebration ceremony. At 10 a.m. there will be short guided hikes and a scavenger hunt.

Attendees will be able to enjoy a family-friendly hike along a portion of the Baraboo segment of the Ice Age Trail. Those who complete an on-your-own scavenger hunt will be rewarded free ice cream at the Baraboo Culver’s.

Portage has been named an Ice Age Trail Community, as well. An official designation celebration, hosted by the Ice Age Trail Alliance, the Baraboo Hills – Heritage Volunteer Chapter, and the City of Portage and Portage Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Saturday, June 3, during Canal Days.

At noon, immediately following the Canal Days Parade, the event will take place along the Ice Age Trail – Portage Canal Segment, near the County Administration Building at the corner of Adams Streets and Edgewater Street.

The 3-mile Portage Canal Segment of the Ice Age Trail has been recently improved and runs through the city.

An Ice Age Trail Community is a place where Ice Age Trail enthusiasts enjoy healthy walks, visit local businesses, and take part in local events. These communities, of which Baraboo and West Baraboo are now a part of, work hand-in-hand with the Ice Age Trail Alliance to advance the Ice Age Trail, promote the qualities that make each place unique, and provide pathways to community health and well-being.

Together, the Ice Age Trail Alliance and Ice Age Trail Communities promote the unique qualities that make the Ice Age Trail, and the communities it travels through, a meaningful destination.

The Ice Age Trail Alliance is a nonprofit organization made up of staff, volunteers, and members dedicated to supporting the Ice Age Trail.

“The Ice Age Trail is a place where all people may enjoy and embrace unique glacial landscapes and cultural histories,” the Alliance’s vision statement reads, “while finding physical and mental renewal in a peaceful setting and an enduring connection to the land.”

That land runs through Baraboo, Portage, and much of the state of Wisconsin. The trail is a 1,000-mile footpath managed in partnership among the National Park Service, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and the Ice Age Trail Alliance.

Locals can celebrate the nearby segments quite soon in their hiking boots, and, if they’re lucky, with Culver’s ice cream to boot.