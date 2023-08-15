Famed conservationist Aldo Leopold wrote, “To whomsoever it may concern, that the sun did not shine in vain.”

With a concern in regard to climate change and the health of the environment, the Aldo Leopold Foundation, based in Baraboo, has always looked toward the sun as a way to help heal the land.

That, they’ve done, by recently adding to their rooftop solar panel arrays, adding more ground mounted arrays on the property, and starting to use EV trucks.

The organization is now carbon neutral with their solar advancements and want to celebrate with the public.

From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Aldo Leopold Legacy Center, there will be an “Electrifying the Land Ethic” celebration. It will include an overview of the solar project, a brief panel discussion about the benefits of renewable energy, and a tour of the facilities. Light refreshments will be served.

The event takes place at the ground, located at E13701 Levee Street, north of Baraboo.

The Aldo Leopold Foundation applied for a grant in early 2022 for the panels through RENEW Wisconsin’s Solar for Good program.

Solar for Good was created in partnership with the Couillard Solar Foundation, located in Deerfield, with the mission of fostering the expansion of solar power among mission-based nonprofits in Wisconsin.

The organization was awarded a panel grant of 84 solar panels.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed working with the Aldo Leopold Foundation and hope, and intend, to keep this relationship going well into the future,” said Lauren Cohen, program coordinator at RENEW Wisconsin.

RENEW Wisconsin, now in its 32nd year, is a Madison-based nonprofit who seeks to build a stronger, healthier, and more vibrant Wisconsin through advancing renewable energy.

Wisconsin is a bit more vibrant with the new solar panels. The 90 kilowatt solar array will produce an estimated 100,000 megawatt hours of annual production. Combined with the organization’s existing solar array, the foundation will achieve net zero, meaning that all their energy consumption will come from clean renewable energy.

Cohen said, “These solar arrays not only have vast environmental benefits, but will also be a huge economic help to the organization, allowing it to reinvest money back into their organization that would have previously been allocated toward utility bills.”

The foundation is ahead of the curve on reaching net zero. Cohen notes that Wisconsin is still somewhat behind the curve in renewable energy production and consumption compared to some neighboring states.

Currently, around 15.5% of Wisconsin’s electricity is generated from renewable sources. Minnesota’s is around 29%. Iowa’s is near 60%.

In 2019, Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order setting the state of Wisconsin on a path to reach 100% carbon free electricity by 2050. “This is a lofty goal,” Cohen said. “I am hopeful when I see the Aldo Leopold Foundation, and organizations like it, interested in renewable energy.”

