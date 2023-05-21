The annual classic car and truck show in Wisconsin Dells was back for its 37th year over the weekend.

Automotion returned to Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park for the third weekend in May and its third event since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic-induced hiatus. From 1960s and '70s muscle cars to pickup trucks and some vehicles dating back nearly a century, the show Saturday and Sunday attracted the usual visitors and exhibitors from all across the United States.

Elm Street Plaza, which is set to hold a grand opening ceremony on Friday, also hosted a small event over the weekend with classic vehicles featuring decorations related to former television shows and other inspirations.

Cars at the main show included a 1923 Ford T-Bucket, 1976 Ford Mustang Cobra II, 1966 Impala Super Sport Coupe and a 1972 Chevrolet Silverado among many others. An area Veterans of Foreign Wars post raised the American flag at noon Saturday. Food vendors and merchants offering car-related merchandise surrounded the vehicles on the Mt. Olympus parking lot. Vehicles had to be from 1989 or earlier to be part of the show.

Matt Polacek has brought various General Motors classics to the show for 12 years and is the owner of the 1966 Impala Super Sport. He has owned the two-door muscle car for four years and has had it candy painted, had air ride suspension and 18-inch rims installed, and reconfigured the interior. Brian Coffman, a Waukesha resident who owns the 1923 T-Bucket, ordered the century-old convertible from Indiana and has largely kept the vehicle in its factory condition.

The vehicles and their owners at Mt. Olympus comprised the actual event, but Automotion weekend featured visitors from many different areas bringing customized vehicles of all vintages. Pedal pulling was available for children on Saturday, and the Kilbourn Fire Department in the Dells exhibited one of its trucks. Awards for the show were presented just prior to closing on Sunday.

Automotion is widely considered to be the start of the tourism season in the Dells area. Law enforcement agencies from all over the state joined the Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells Police Departments in patrolling the activity.