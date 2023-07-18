National Tattoo Day was celebrated on Monday. Then again, at local tattoo parlors, every day is a day to celebrate the art, culture, and history of tattoos.

“There is no wrong reason to get tattooed,” said Jerad James, a tattoo artist and owner of Atattood Art for the past 16 years. He’s 40 and is based in Columbus. “Just express yourself the way you want to.”

He has a private studio and has a bevy of clients throughout the state and some clients who come from nearby states to have his artistry on their bodies. His passion is realism.

“I like the challenge,” he said, “of making something look as realistic as possible.”

His online portfolio showcases this. There’s Jack Nicholson busting through a door from “The Shining.” There’s a lighthouse by the sea. There’s a fearsome tiger, a day lily, the Joker, a bald eagle.

“I’m never content with where I’m at,” James said, having started the business in 2010. It’s grown every year since. “I always strive to get better and better. Working harder is something I always think about.”

He got his first tattoo at the age of 18. It was his initials. He put it on the back of his right arm. It was during a high school senior trip to Florida.

He got into tattooing as an artist around the age of 24, thinking it would be a cool industry to be a part of. It was cool. James said,

“I knew from the beginning that I wanted to start my own business,” he said.

He’s tattooed skulls, sunflowers, the Kenworth Truck logo.

“It didn’t take me long to start but it’s also something that will never be finished because I’m always trying to make it better and better,” he added.

Elsewhere, in Baraboo, something has started. A salon recently started offering tattoos to locals. 17 Again Salon and Osiris Tattoo, located at 122 3rd Street, added the service earlier this year.

With two locations, one in Baraboo and another in Wonewoc, located at 208 Center Street, owner Beth Fassel is eager to give clients the chance to express themselves through tattoos.

She’s got 17 tattoos of her own on her body.

“I can express who I am,” she said, through the tattoos. “They all have a lot of meaning to me.”

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global tattoo market size was valued at $1.89 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to $2.04 billion in 2023 and $3.9 billion by 2030. Approximately 30% of Americans have at least one tattoo.

According to Smartscrapes, there are currently 244 tattoo shops in Wisconsin. There are several in the area including Infinite Ink Shop in Portage, Print Blank Tattoo and Alpha Red Tattoo in Wisconsin Dells, Fine Line Studio in Reedsburg, and the Madison Tattoo Company and Smooth FX in Sauk City, among others.

The art of inking skin is an old one. The oldest evidence of tattoos was discovered on Otzi the Iceman, a mummy found in the Italian Alps who lived between 3370 and 3100 BC.

“When I started I just wanted to tattoo,” James said. “Now I’m an award-winning artist that’s sponsored by some of the top companies in the industry that travels around the United States.”

It’s something to be proud of. It’s something to celebrate through ink.

