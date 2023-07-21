“Is this a dagger which I see before me,” Macbeth asks in Act 1, Scene 7 of Shakespeare’s beloved play.

On Saturday, at Mirror Lake State Park, Macbeth will see not daggers, but attendees to a Summit Players Theatre production of “Macbeth.”

It’s the organization’s brand new production. The Milwaukee-based company is presenting the tragedy at 22 different state parks throughout Wisconsin this summer.

The Mirror Lake State Park production is free, as is the workshop before the show. Seating is general admission on a first-come, first-served basis. State park admission is required at most locations and can be paid upon entry to the park.

The performance at Mirror Lake State Park, located at E10320 Fern Dell Road in Baraboo, takes place at 7 p.m. in the park’s amphitheater. There is a family-friendly workshop, discussing the play, at 5:30 pm at the same location.

“Summit Players Theatre is all about accessibility,” said Caroline Norton, the organization’s director of education and a cast member in the show. “It’s about bringing live theatre to communities that might not have had the opportunity to see live theatre. It’s about pulling Shakespeare out of a trunk and letting audiences access it in their own ways.”

Shakespeare, she said, is for everyone. “We forget that he wrote his plays for the commoner. We tend to put him on a pedestal, but he’s for everyone. He wrote for us all.”

The production, directed and adapted by Maureen Kilmurry, is a condensed, family-friendly version of the play. It runs for 75 minutes with no intermission.

The 45-minute educational workshop before the show is free and open to everyone. “It’s mostly for kids and fun adults,” Norton said. The workshop is an active deep dive into the script and highlighting who Shakespeare was and why he’s still important.

“Macbeth has a lot to teach us,” Norton said. “There a lot it says about power, masculinity, leadership — things that are still very much on our minds today.”

This is the first time the company has presented “Macbeth.” Founded in 2014 by a group of Marquette University theatre students, the organization strives to eliminate the “Shakespeare is boring” mentality by bringing exciting theater to people across the state.

The 2023 season is the group’s eighth tour. The summer season began June 9 at Richard Bong Recreation Area in Kansasville. Performances also have been presented at Yellowstone Lake State Park in Blanchardville and Kohler-Andrae State Park in Sheboygan, among others.

Coming performances include Roche-A-Cri State Park in Friendship on Sunday, Wildcat Mountain State Park in Ontario on Aug. 4, and Merrick State Park in Fountain City on Aug. 5. The season concludes Aug. 19 at Havenwoods State Forest in Milwaukee.

Norton, a Marquette University theater grad herself, is excited about the rest of the company’s run. “Macbeth,” after all, is her favorite Shakespeare play. “I love the language,” she said. “The poetry. The stories.”

Audiences will have a story to tell themselves, about having watched Shakespeare at a Wisconsin state park.

For more information about the remainder of the season, visit www.summitplayerstheatre.com.