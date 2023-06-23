Reenactors will share stories of some of Baraboo's former residents at Walnut Hill Cemetery this Sunday, June 25, as part of the Sauk County Historical Society's "Sunday in the Cemetery" event.
The wife of a Baraboo mayor once sleep walked herself off a roof and died. An early settler of Baraboo fought in the War of 1812. Chief Yellow Thunder, a prominent Ho-Chunk leader, resisted the treaties that his people were coerced to sign.
These notable Baraboo residents, and many others, come alive on Sunday, June 25, at Baraboo’s Walnut Hill Cemetery, located at 1805 East Street. It’s the Sauk County Historical Society’s “Sunday in the Cemetery” event.
The Sauk County Historical Museum in Baraboo's Van Orden Mansion is now open for the season and has a new exhibit. The “Person of Interest” exhibit highlights 26 people who once called Sauk County home and were groundbreakers and influencers.
Guided groups will begin every 15 minutes for a 75-minute tour. Tour times start at 2 p.m. The last entry is at 3:15 p.m. Pre-event tickets are $18 per person. Sauk County Historical Society members pay $15 per person. Tickets the day of the tour are $21 per person and $18 for members.
Tour participants will wind their way through the historic cemetery to hear the stories of nine people of the past.
Aside from Catherine Warren, the sleep walker, Merritt Clarke, the war veteran, and Chief Yellow Thunder, other notables will share their stories beyond the grave. They include Andrew Andrews, Baraboo’s village cobbler; Emily Konkel Cook, who lived a very long life; carpenter Samuel Amy; Charles Rooney, a horse manager for the Ringling circus; Thomas Johnson, a Civil War veteran who survived a notorious Confederate prison camp; and young Perliette Carpenter, the child of a railroad conductor who passed away too soon.
All of their stories will be told by costumed reenactors. The cemetery on Sunday will come to life.
Jordana WhiteEagle, 16, plants corn, beans and squash Wednesday morning along the Baraboo Riverwalk near Circus World Museum. She and four other members of Baraboo High School’s Indigenous Students United participated in the planting organized by the Sauk County Historical Society to further beautify and commemorate Native American history in the area, adding to a bench and two informational plaques the society installed last year for Indigenous Peoples’ Day. SCHS Executive Director Paul Wolter said this is “literally the first time Ho-Chunk have planted corn in this area for 180 years.” A Ho-Chunk village was located nearby, in what is now part of the city of Baraboo, through the 1830s, he said. Native residents were later forced off the land by white settlers, according to the SCHS and the Ho-Chunk Nation. Indigenous Students United has about 20 members at BHS, said advisor Sarah Roth. In addition to teaching the public about native plants and history, she said, “I hope that my students see that the community really values their culture and their heritage and that they really take pride in their history in the area.”
Seneca Funmaker, 17, shows off her dirty hands after planting corn, beans and squash Wednesday morning along Water Street at the northeast corner of Circus World Museum's parking lot. She and four other members of Baraboo High School's Indigenous Students United participated in the planting organized by the Sauk County Historical Society to further beautify and commemorate Native American history at the site, adding to a bench and two informational plaques the society installed last year for Indigenous Peoples' Day.
Funmaker siblings Seneca, left, 17, Nelson, 16, and Vincent, right, 15, laugh with Jordana WhiteEagle, 16, after planting corn, beans and squash Wednesday morning along the Baraboo Riverwalk near Circus World Museum. They and another member of Baraboo High School's Indigenous Students United club participated in the planting organized by the Sauk County Historical Society to further beautify and commemorate Native American history in the area, adding to a bench and two informational plaques the society installed last year for Indigenous Peoples' Day. Nelson Funmaker said he's looking forward to seeing the plants this fall after they've had time to grow and thinks the event could become a tradition for Native American students in Baraboo schools. "I think it's pretty important, because this is part of our culture," he said.
Members of Baraboo High School's Indigenous Students United club, from left, Vincent Funmaker, 15, Jordana WhiteEagle, 16, and Giselle Decorah, 16, plant corn, beans and squash with help from the Sauk County Historical Society Wednesday morning along Water Street at the northeast corner of Circus World Museum's parking lot. The event was part of a continuing effort to beautify and commemorate Native American history in the area, adding to a bench and two informational plaques the society installed last year for Indigenous Peoples' Day.
Baraboo High School students, all members of Indigenous Students United, plant corn, beans and squash with help from Paul Wolter, left, executive director of the Sauk County Historical Society, Wednesday morning along Water Street at the northeast corner of Circus World Museum's parking lot. The event was part of a continuing effort to beautify and commemorate Native American history in the area, adding to a bench and two informational plaques the society installed last year for Indigenous Peoples' Day.
Members of Baraboo High School's Indigenous Students United club, from left, Seneca, 17, and Nelson Funmaker, 16, Jordana WhiteEagle, 16, and Vincent Funmaker, 15, read an interpretative sign Wednesday morning about the history of Ho-Chunk villages on the Baraboo River near Circus World Museum. They had just finished planting corn, beans and squash with members of the Sauk County Historical Society to further beautify and commemorate Native American history in the area, adding to a bench and two informational plaques the society installed last year for Indigenous Peoples' Day. Nelson Funmaker said he's looking forward to seeing the plants this fall after they've had time to grow and thinks the event could become a tradition for Native American students in Baraboo schools. "I think it's pretty important, because this is part of our culture," he said.
Baraboo High School student Nelson Funmaker, 16, reads an interpretative sign Wednesday morning about the history of Ho-Chunk villages on the Baraboo River at the northeast corner of Circus World Museum's parking lot on Water Street.
