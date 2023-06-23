The wife of a Baraboo mayor once sleep walked herself off a roof and died. An early settler of Baraboo fought in the War of 1812. Chief Yellow Thunder, a prominent Ho-Chunk leader, resisted the treaties that his people were coerced to sign.

These notable Baraboo residents, and many others, come alive on Sunday, June 25, at Baraboo’s Walnut Hill Cemetery, located at 1805 East Street. It’s the Sauk County Historical Society’s “Sunday in the Cemetery” event.

There is interest in the new 'Persons of Interest' exhibit in Baraboo The Sauk County Historical Museum in Baraboo's Van Orden Mansion is now open for the season and has a new exhibit. The “Person of Interest” exhibit highlights 26 people who once called Sauk County home and were groundbreakers and influencers.

Guided groups will begin every 15 minutes for a 75-minute tour. Tour times start at 2 p.m. The last entry is at 3:15 p.m. Pre-event tickets are $18 per person. Sauk County Historical Society members pay $15 per person. Tickets the day of the tour are $21 per person and $18 for members.

The living history tour is sponsored by Johnsen Insurance, Baldwin Funeral Services, Terrytown Plumbing, Willowood Inn, Baraboo State Bank, Hill’s Wiring, Spellman Monument, and Hausmann Group.

Something to choo-choo on: local railway museum celebrating 60 years The Mid-Continent Railway Museum, located in North Freedom, is celebrating their 60th anniversary. They'll have a special day on May 27 for visitors, including a ribbon cutting and train rides.

Tour participants will wind their way through the historic cemetery to hear the stories of nine people of the past.

Aside from Catherine Warren, the sleep walker, Merritt Clarke, the war veteran, and Chief Yellow Thunder, other notables will share their stories beyond the grave. They include Andrew Andrews, Baraboo’s village cobbler; Emily Konkel Cook, who lived a very long life; carpenter Samuel Amy; Charles Rooney, a horse manager for the Ringling circus; Thomas Johnson, a Civil War veteran who survived a notorious Confederate prison camp; and young Perliette Carpenter, the child of a railroad conductor who passed away too soon.

All of their stories will be told by costumed reenactors. The cemetery on Sunday will come to life.

GALLERY: Indigenous Students United add to informational site along Baraboo Riverwalk Indigenous Students United Seneca Funmaker Indigenous Students United Indigenous Students United Indigenous Students United Indigenous Students United Indigenous Students United Giselle Decorah and Paul Wolter Indigenous Students United Indigenous Students United Ho-Chunk villages sign along Baraboo Riverwalk Nelson Funmaker Indigenous Students United Seneca Funmaker and Jordana WhiteEagle Giselle Decorah and Paul Wolter Mounds of the Baraboo Valley sign along Baraboo Riverwalk Giselle Decorah Indigenous Students United