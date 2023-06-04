Merry music making will emanate ebulliently from Baraboo’s courthouse square this summer.

“Concerts on the Square”, the popular concert series, going on now for over 40 years, will begin on Thursday, June 8 at 7 p.m. on the lawn in downtown Baraboo. The concerts are presented every Thursday evening through Aug. 31.

The UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County Campus and Community Band has long been a staple of playing wide ranging music for wide ranging audiences for many years.

The series began by UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County Professor Emeritus Gerald Stich, under the encouragement of then Dean Ted Savides.

Savides hired Stich in the second year of the school’s existence, both eager to establish a relationship with the Baraboo community.

Stich started a band program to establish that relationship, incorporating local community members to join the band’s ranks. It has been going strong ever since. The first “Concerts on the Square” series, that started in the 1970s, had just two concerts.

That number has grown significantly.

The season kicks off with a bang. The 18-piece all-female swing band, The Ladies Must Swing, will play 1940s and 50s Big Band hits on June 8.

On June 15, in honor of Flag Day, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County Campus and Community Band, in cooperation with the Baraboo Elks Club, will present a concert highlighting the history of the American flag.

June 22 will be a hootenanny. The concert will feature Professor Stich’s Original Circus Band. The concert will be filled with circus marches and have narration done by famed retired Circus World circus master Dave SaLoutos. The concert will be a warm-up to the band’s performance in Baraboo’s Big Top Circus Parade, taking place June 24.

The Panchromatic Steel Drum Band will present their fun musical stylings on the lawn on June 29.

The community band returns to the courthouse stage on July 6 to present patriotic tunes and songs in honor of Independence Day.

The National Chapter of Windjammers will be holding their national convention in Baraboo with a Concert On The Square on July 13. The group, lovers of circus music, is dedicated to the music of the Big Top and many of its members are former circus musicians.

The concert on July 20 features the Brass Knuckles Quintet playing a brassy jazz concert.

Not to be outdone, the July 27 concert will feature a saxophone ensemble, with piano, bass, and drums, playing music from the 1940s and '50s.

The Isthmus Brass Quintet will grace the stage on Aug. 3. The concert will be a warm-up for their coming European tour.

August 10 will feature the Christo Novelty Combo, who will present an entertaining evening of a variety of music.

Denise LaGrassa, a former student from Baraboo, has become well known in Chicago’s night spots. Her quartet will be on stage for the Aug. 17 concert. She plays a wide range of music, from jazz to rock ‘n’ roll.

Yid Vicious is a unique and original ensemble. Their concert will be on Aug. 24 and feature a wide variety of Jewish folk and Klezmer music.

The season closes on Aug. 31 with the Driftless Plowboys, a country band that features guitar, banjo, mandolin, and a stand-up bass.

Whatever one’s musical tastes, there will be plenty to feast upon this summer in downtown Baraboo.