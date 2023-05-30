Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It’s 1993. Nirvana is thrashing around in a club in Seattle, playing songs off their new album “In Utero.” Meanwhile, U2 is in a place called “Zooropa.” Everyone is singing loudly, on their daily commutes, to Whitney Houston’s rendition of “I Will Always Love You.” And, in Reedsburg, some young men from Baraboo are playing original music in front of an appreciative crowd.

It’s two hours of rock ‘n’ roll and that night of music and memories; momentum and magic, still resonates with the members of that Baraboo band, Tom.

Two members of that Baraboo-based band, Derrick Mayoleth and James Finn, recently reconnected. Though their lives took different trajectories – life happens, after all – they still had some strong common interests, like art, theatre, and, notably, music.

They thought to themselves, now in their late 50s, perhaps they could play music together again; maybe that momentum never left; maybe magic sustains, even decades later.

There’s truth to that. Tom has recently reformed. They recorded new music in a Baraboo studio. Their new album, “The Last Outpost,” was released on May 15.

“’The Last Outpost’ is a concept album in the vein of Pink Floyd albums of the 1970s,” said Finn, who now lives in the Spring Green area. “It is a blending of folkloric tales and an homage to 1970s science fiction films.”

The last outpost one would think to find like-minded psychedelic prog-rock musicians is in Baraboo. But, then, Baraboo is, if nothing else, full of surprises.

James Finn and Derrick Mayoleth met as classmates attending Baraboo’s East Elementary School. The elements of a friendship was already there. They both liked Baraboo’s varied landscapes. They both liked watching first-run films at the Al. Ringling Theatre. They both liked movies so much that they started shooting their own on Super 8 film.

“It was kind of our training ground,” Finn said of their burgeoning artistic lives. “What was challenging back then was finding the like-minded kids that enjoyed the same things we did. As adults, it’s challenging to find like-minded adults that enjoy the same things we do.”

Finn and Mayoleth were like-minded. As teenagers they played music and listened to music and connected because of it. They loved the music of Pink Floyd, David Bowie, Genesis, when Peter Gabriel was their lead singer, Queen, Alice Cooper, and more.

They played in local bands like Clockwork and Aria. Aria recorded a demo tape at Butch Vig’s legendary Smart Studios in Madison. Vig worked with the likes of Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, and other bands in that studio.

The young adults formed a band, Tom. They played Reedsburg. They played at the Elk’s Club, now the Al Ringling Brewery. Their band expanded. With Finn on vocals and Mayoleth on guitar, they added Mark Miller (drums), Jon Larson (keyboards), and Pete Mickelson (bass).

“Another favorite memory was our first live performance at the Chamber in Madison,” Finn recalled.

The band drifted away. They split up. Children grow up and move on. Larson moved to the Twin Cities. Mayoleth started his own business, Skillet Creek Media. Finn moved to Eau Claire to work on theatre and film projects. He eventually started a new theatre company, Two Griffins Theatre, with his wife.

But, then, there’s something to Baraboo magic. There’s something about music that brings people together, or brings them back together, sometimes years later.

Finn started a film project called “Vagabond.” He reached out to Mayoleth and Larson to see if they wanted to collaborate together on the music for the film. They said yes. The film was released in 2021.

They liked making music together again. Baraboo, again for the men, becoming an outpost for like-minded psychedelic prog-rock musicians.

Their new album, “The Last Outpost,” that released May 15, is inspired by the script of a stage production of the same name. It is to be staged by Two Griffins Theatre. The premiere of the play is scheduled for November in Eau Claire.

Two Griffins Theatre has been looking for possible venues to perform it in Baraboo, but nothing has been finalized as of this writing.

“We hope listeners will take on a musical journey,” Finn said of the new album.

Sometimes that journey takes you from Baraboo, to one’s life of trial and tribulation; a life filled with Nirvana and Whitney Houston songs to sing along to; a life filled with joys and failures; a life of art because life is, in itself, art; and back to Baraboo to celebrate that fact with a little more music; a little more magic.

To learn more about Tom, and hear some of their music, visit tommusicofficial.com.