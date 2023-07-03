It was quite the hubbub in the area: the death of a horse because of a bagpiper.

The December 25, 1895, edition of the Baraboo Republic newspaper took note of a case being tried in Wisconsin. It was decided by a jury that the bagpipe was not, in fact, a musical instrument.

“There were a number of Scotchmen present,” the reporter noted, “and it was all the justice, with the aid of a constable, could do to keep them from assaulting the jury.”

You see, William Matthaus sued the Wisconsin Theater Company because, the report said, “a procession of freaks in the employment of the company was headed by a man playing on a bagpipe, ‘an alleged musical instrument,’ which frightened a horse the plaintiff was riding.”

The horse, sadly, never recovered and died. The plaintiff wanted to recover the value of the horse.

Attorneys argued all day about whether the bagpipe is a musical instrument. When the plaintiff referred to the bagpipe as an “oin dudlesack,” the report noted, “the constable had to interfere to save him from the fury of a big Scotchman.”

Rest assured, the bagpipe is now considered a musical instrument, and a proud one at that. Durward’s Glen knows this, too.

There will be Scottish and Celtic music merriment, not fisticuffs, on Saturday during their annual Bagpipes in the Glen fundraiser.

The day will feature Scottish food, beverages, music, and, yes, bagpiping—a lot of bagpiping.

It runs from 4 to 8 p.m. at the property, located at W11876 McLeish Road in the Baraboo Hills.

The event is a fundraiser for Durward’s Glen’s nonprofit retreat center. Organizers are asking $20 per car for on-site parking. The event itself is free.

“Durward’s Glen was homesteaded for over 70 years by Scottish immigrants, the Durward family,” noted Jeri Blau Wergin, director of the retreat center. “They settled here in 1862, so we honor their Scottish roots by hosting this fundraiser yearly to help our nonprofit retreat center survive and flourish.”

The first Bagpipes in the Glen event was in 2012. Last year, there were approximately 700 attendees for the festivities.

This year’s celebration begins at 4 p.m. with an opening ceremony and bagpiping. At 4:25, there will be a performance by Shari Sarazin, a vocalist, composer, and folk harpist. She’s performed in many locations throughout the region including the Milwaukee Irish Fest, Chicago Irish Fest, and at the Wisconsin state Capitol.

At 5:30, Slipjig performs. A Wisconsin-based band, they play music of the Celtic nations, including dance tunes and airs.

7 p.m. brings the Mears Brothers to the stage. The Mears Brothers have been performing since they were boys growing up in Racine. They are currently based in Nashville. They’ve had songs on the U.S. indie charts and their music has been heard on such shows at “True Blood” and “Young Sheldon.” Their music covers a wide spectrum of styles, from country to rock.

“Guests can expect a carefully curated line-up of performances that honor Celtic and Scottish roots music,” noted Jeri Blau Wergin. “A few have performed at this event before. Some are brand new.”

Bagpipes will be performed during set changes.

The organization suggests attendees bring their own seating for ease of comfort.

There was another newspaper article in the Baraboo Republic. The September 8, 1886 issue had an article that read, in part, “We like the bagpipes—like to read about them and to think about them as something to whose melody distance lends enchantment.”

Come Saturday, Baraboo’s Durward’s Glen will be a land of enchantment.