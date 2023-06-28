The French came to the Portage area 350 years ago. Jacques Marquette and Louis Joliet portaged at what is now Portage, en route to exploring and mapping the upper Mississippi.

More French came: fur trappers, missionaries, merchants, and more. A French-Canadian named Francoi Barabeau set up a trading post at the mouth of a nearby river in 1749. The river, and the town that sprang from Barabeau's settlement, became known as Baraboo. The first European permanent settlers in Portage were French.

The spirit of the French-Métis still resides in the area and will be celebrated soon at Portage's Historic Indian Agency House, located at 1490 Agency House Road.

On Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the organization is celebrating French-Métis Cultural Arts Day. It will be a showcase of dancing and demonstrations; music and merriment.

The Historic Indian Agency House was home to the Kinzie family some 200 years ago. "In October 1830, Juliette Kinzie found herself ascending the winding Fox River to the portage after having married the new Fort Winnebago Indian Agent," said Historic Indian Agency House director Adam Novey. She wrote of her excitement as she passed through foreign lands and interacting with people foreign to her. Novey said, it "placed her on a winding path through the complexities of the cultures surrounding her, each with its own creative traditions: Ho-Chunk families, French voyageurs, the Métis, Euro-American and Black settlers, and others with distinctive ethnicities of their own."

The Historic Indian Agency House will highlight some of these distinct cultures throughout the summer.

The French-Métis event has numerous offerings for attendees. At 11 a.m. there will be a live Métis step-dancing performance by Danielle Enblom, of the Step Collective and the Bad Neighbors Rhythm Project. Enblom is of Red River Métis and Quebecois ancestry.

At 2 p.m. there will be a French-Métis fiddling performance by Pierre Jacques Pleau. The artistic director of the North Star Theater Company in Minnesota, he has French-Canadian roots.

Visitors will also learn about the lives of French voyageurs with Mary Ellen Weller-Smith, a scholar and author of the book "Frances Anne Hopkins: Hudson's Bay Company Wife, Voyageurs' Artist."

Guests will also learn about the French fur trade, learn about clothing and crafts of the era, have hands-on experiences with birchback canoes, discover what life was like in a French fur trade post, try fiddle playing and finger weaving, and much more.

Novey said, "We're excited to take visitors back in time to experience some of what Mrs. Kinzie witnessed firsthand nearly 200 years ago."

There will be "beaucoup" things to do at the event which is free. For more information, visit wwww.agencyhouse.org.

