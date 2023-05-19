“Wisconsin is my somewhere,” wrote Frank Lloyd Wright in a 1932 article for Wisconsin Magazine. “I feel my roots in these hillsides and I know those of the oak that have struck in here beside me. The oak and I understand each other.”

Wright concluded, “Wisconsin soil has put sap into my veins. Why I should love her as I loved my mother, my old grandmother, and as I love my work.”

Wright, and his work, it seems, will never conclude in the hearts and minds of the American people. He is, arguably, the greatest architect America has ever produced.

And his roots, deep in the southwestern Wisconsin hills, remain at Spring Green’s Taliesin, his home that continually evolved as he, as an artist, continually evolved. Taliesin was built in 1911 and was left to the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation upon his death in 1959.

His birth, and the 30th anniversary of Taliesin Preservation, will be celebrated with two major events at the Taliesin estate in June.

On June 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be a Taliesin house concert to be performed in Frank Lloyd Wright’s living room.

In days gone by, Wright would invite all sorts to his living room after Sunday dinners for lively conversation and warm musical performances.

Mike Block, Grammy Award-winning cellist and member of Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble, will perform for an intimate audience in the culmination of his weeklong residency at Taliesin. Tickets are $150.

On June 10, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., there will be a celebration on the grounds commemorating Taliesin Preservation’s 30th anniversary, as well as Frank Lloyd Wright’s 156th birthday. He was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin, on June 8, 1867.

There will be a special performance by the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $100.

“I’ve been deeply inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright,” noted Caroline Hamblen, Director of Programs at Taliesin. “His work is forward thinking to this day and what he pioneered then are taken for granted now.”

Hamblen, and her husband, Floyd, an architect, joined Taliesin in the 1980s as apprentices and became members of the Taliesin Fellowship in 2001. They live on the estate and have raised their family within its community.

Hamblen knows, then, the beauty of the place and how it can be made more beautiful through music; whether it be Block’s cello playing or the musical stylings of the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra.

“Wright loved music,” Hamblen said. He particularly liked it played in the living room, “the crown jewel of the house,” Hamblen said. “His father was a preacher, musician, and composer. Wright found many parallels between music and architecture.” She continued, “Beethoven, musically, was architecture” in Wright’s mind.

Block, who has played at Taliesin in the past, said on his website, “I actually wanted to be an architect for much of my childhood, and Frank Lloyd Wright was one of my biggest inspirations.” He said, “This tour is a fun way for me to bring my two passions together, and share them with a like-minded audience in an intimate and beautiful environment designed by Frank Lloyd Wright himself.”

Wright wrote in that 1932 article, “In this rural nook of southwest Wisconsin is one busy workshop.” He wrote, “Out of it have come plans.”

Those plans continue to spring forth thanks, in part, to Taliesin Preservation. Their celebration takes place two days after Block’s concert.

Taliesin Preservation is a nonprofit organization. Its dual mission, according to their website, “is to preserve the cultural, built, and natural environments that comprise the Taliesin property and to conduct public educational and cultural programming that provides a greater understanding of Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture and ideas.”

Hamblen said, “Wright would be absolutely pleased with the state of the house today. Of course, if he was still alive, the estate would be continually changed. With new thinking comes new ideas.”

Taliesin’s newly designed events, coming in June, will keep his spirit alive. And with that, Frank Lloyd Wright’s roots, and the roots of American architecture, grow deeper.