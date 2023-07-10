“Something tantalizingly different and refreshing is said to await audiences,” read a Baraboo News Republic article dated March 24, 1947, “at the Juliar Theater.” It continued, “in ‘Waltz Time,’ the charming and saucy musical laid in old Vienna with a danceable, humanable musical score in three-quarters time.”

It’s been a long time since Baraboo audiences walzed into the Juliar Theater – nearly three-quarters of a century – to be charmed by motion pictures, whether it be “Waltz Time”; “Fun and Fancy Free,” featuring Bongo, a pint-sized bear; “Welcome Stranger,” starring Bing Crosby; or “Every Girl Should Get Married,” a romantic comedy involving baby doctors.

But, a vestige of the long torn down theater remains – the sign that was out in front of it. It was recently gifted to the Al. Ringling Theatre Friends by Barbara Juliar in honor of her late husband Marvin Juliar.

“It operated successfully through the 1940s and 50s before closing for good in 1960,” said Paul Wolter, vice president of Al. Ringling Theatre Friends and executive director of the Sauk County Historical Society. “It was turned into a warehouse but the marquee was used for many years,” Wolter said, “to advertise movies and events happening at the Al. Ringling Theatre.”

The Juliar Theater was built in 1938 to great fanfare by Henry Ringling Jr. as an additional entertainment venue to supplement the grander Al. Ringling Theatre nearby. It could seat 420 people and was minimally decorated in the Art Deco style. It did not have a stage but did have a platform in front of the movie screen for making speeches.

Baraboo’s St. John’s Lutheran Church celebrates 150 years St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo is celebrating their 150th anniversary with a special service this Sunday, June 25, at 2:30 pm.

The theater sat on the west side of Baraboo’s courthouse square, next to what is now Kruse Automotive. Wolter noted, “A small short section of the front corner of the building survives next to Kruse. It is painted red.”

News articles and advertisements about the Juliar Theater were read by Baraboo’s cinephiles during the war years. With the federal government building the country’s largest ammunition powder plant just south of Baraboo, residents quickly came to the area to live and were eager for entertainment.

That came by way, in part, with the Juliar Theater, showing things like breezy Shirley Temple movies and kooky Cary Grant capers.

Evers visits some of Baraboo’s crown jewels to celebrate state tourism Governor Evers, during National Travel and Tourism week, traveled to Baraboo to visit Circus World and the Al. Ringling Theatre.

The lights, however, dimmed at the theater, and then went out. The September 29, 1960 edition of the Baraboo News Republic noted, “L.H. Ploetz, Baraboo furniture dealer, has purchased the Juliar Theater building and the land.” The article stated, “Mr. Ploetz for the past few years has needed extra display and storage facilities to take care of his rapidly expanding furniture business.”

The building was torn down in 1994 to make way for the West Square Building.

Named after Henry Ringling Jr.’s grandmother’s maiden name, the Juliar sign was given to the Juliar family in 1994 when the theater was torn down. It has been with the family ever since.

With the help of Bill Johnsen, Mike Johnsen, and David Vander Schaaf, Barbara Juliar has gifted the sign back to Baraboo.

“It is hoped,” Wolter said, “that the sign can be restored and put on display.”

The Juliar Theater marquee – another mark to indicate Baraboo’s rich entertainment history.

GALLERY: Al. Ringling Theatre youth drama camp Youth camp at Al. Ringling Theatre Youth camp at Al. Ringling Theatre Youth camp at Al. Ringling Theatre Youth camp at Al. Ringling Theatre Youth camp at Al. Ringling Theatre Youth camp at Al. Ringling Theatre Youth camp at Al. Ringling Theatre Youth camp at Al. Ringling Theatre Youth camp at Al. Ringling Theatre Youth camp at Al. Ringling Theatre Youth camp at Al. Ringling Theatre Youth camp at Al. Ringling Theatre Youth camp at Al. Ringling Theatre Youth camp at Al. Ringling Theatre Youth camp at Al. Ringling Theatre Youth camp at Al. Ringling Theatre Youth camp at Al. Ringling Theatre Youth camp at Al. Ringling Theatre Youth camp at Al. Ringling Theatre Youth camp at Al. Ringling Theatre Youth camp at Al. Ringling Theatre Youth camp at Al. Ringling Theatre Youth camp at Al. Ringling Theatre Youth camp at Al. Ringling Theatre Youth camp at Al. Ringling Theatre Youth camp at Al. Ringling Theatre Youth camp at Al. Ringling Theatre Youth camp at Al. Ringling Theatre Youth camp at Al. Ringling Theatre Youth camp at Al. Ringling Theatre