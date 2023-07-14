On July 4, 1910 James Jeffries didn’t want to get knocked out. He was knocked about plenty during the fight that day. In fact, Jeffries, for the first time in his career, was knocked down twice in the boxing match noted as “The Fight of the Century.”

Bloodied, battered, and broken, Jefferies’ corner threw in the towel in the 15th round at the battle taking place in Reno, Nevada. It was the world heavyweight championship and Jefferies lost to Jack Johnson, a Black man, now crowned the first ever Black world heavyweight champion.

The Baraboo News Republic made note of the fight soon after, in their July 7 issue. “’I tried. That’s all I ask credit for doing,’ said James. J. Jefferies, after his battle with Jack Johnson. ‘I was beaten fairly and squarely. I have no excuses of any kind to make. Let all credit be given to Jack Johnson for his victory. He is truly a great fighter.’”

Jamal James, a Virginian actor, writer, improviser, and model, based in New York City, is a little stunned that he had never heard of Jack Johnson before being cast in a production of “The Royale” in 2019.

“It is a story that wasn’t taught in high school. I was floored by his ambition, his confidence, his absolute disregard for what white people thought of him or believed he could be, or SHOULD be,” he said.

James, who portrays him in American Players Theatre (APT) of “The Royale,” said, “I think when people begin to peel back the layers of his life, you can’t help but be inspired by him.”

“The Royale,” written by Marco Ramirez, and directed by Tyrone Phillips, is playing at APT’s Touchstone Theatre in Spring Green through Sept. 27. Ticket prices range from $61 to $101 depending on seat location and day of show.

“The moment I finished reading ‘The Royale’ for the first time,” noted Phillips, the play’s director and founding artistic director of Chicago’s Definition Theatre, “I recognized what a masterpiece of theatre it was and felt it should be celebrated in the American canon.”

“America has an obsession with race that has been prevalent since the founding of our country, and many of our Black everyday heroes and symbols of progress have been forgotten in history due to white supremacy and the lack of documentation,” Phillips added.

“The Royale,” in Spring Green, is being presented to help with that.

Jefferies stated, losing to Johnson, “I went down trying with every ounce of energy in my body to bring back the world’s heavyweight championship to the white race.”

In “The Royale,” Jay Johnson is primed to become the first Black heavyweight champion of the world. It’s an opportunity to open doors for himself, and prize fighters coming up the ranks, like his young could-be protégé, Fish. But what price does one pay to break down barriers? And who benefits from his success? And what does winning mean to his family in an era of Jim Crow?

“Jack Johnson was a pioneer in every aspect of the word,” said James, who has performed at APT in several productions including “MacBeth,” “Fences,” “Hamlet,” and “Sense and Sensibility.” “He walked through life knowing that he was equal to any man, whether the world was ready to agree with him or not.”

Johnson said after the fight, quoted in the Baraboo News Republic, “There was no stage of the contest when I was in danger.”

The show also stars Reginald Andre Jackson, Dee Dee Batteast, Jaylon Muchison, and Brian Mani. It premiered in 2016 at New York City’s Lincoln Center Theater.

“By taking the time to acknowledge and celebrate the legacy of Jack Johnson,” said Phillips, “my hope is that you will engage with this living monument as we right a wrong made centuries ago.”

For James, the process he’s gone through in regard to the play, has shown him the great strides America has made since Johnson laced up his gloves against Jefferies. But, also, how we keep repeating our mistakes and are still fighting against injustice.

“This process,” he said, “reminds me of those who have been fighting for equity since before I was born and that they made massive strives for race relations. That fight is not, never has, and never will be, taken for granted.”

If anyone knew that, it was Jack Johnson.

