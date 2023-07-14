Jack Johnson, the first Black heavyweight champion of the world, is celebrated in a new production of "The Royale" at American Players Theatre in Spring Green.
AMERICAN PLAYERS THEATRE - LIZ LAUREN
On July 4, 1910 James Jeffries didn’t want to get knocked out. He was knocked about plenty during the fight that day. In fact, Jeffries, for the first time in his career, was knocked down twice in the boxing match noted as “The Fight of the Century.”
Bloodied, battered, and broken, Jefferies’ corner threw in the towel in the 15
th round at the battle taking place in Reno, Nevada. It was the world heavyweight championship and Jefferies lost to Jack Johnson, a Black man, now crowned the first ever Black world heavyweight champion.
The Baraboo News Republic made note of the fight soon after, in their July 7 issue. “’I tried. That’s all I ask credit for doing,’ said James. J. Jefferies, after his battle with Jack Johnson. ‘I was beaten fairly and squarely. I have no excuses of any kind to make. Let all credit be given to Jack Johnson for his victory. He is truly a great fighter.’”
Jamal James, a Virginian actor, writer, improviser, and model, based in New York City, is a little stunned that he had never heard of Jack Johnson before being cast in a production of “The Royale” in 2019.
“It is a story that wasn’t taught in high school. I was floored by his ambition, his confidence, his absolute disregard for what white people thought of him or believed he could be, or SHOULD be,” he said.
James, who portrays him in American Players Theatre (APT) of “The Royale,” said, “I think when people begin to peel back the layers of his life, you can’t help but be inspired by him.”
In many ways, Jim Brown used his platform as one of the greatest football players of all time to fight for people very much like him. They were people who were unsatisfied with the status quo and tired of the withering degradation of racial inequality. Brown, who died this week, was an activist on par with Olympic fist-raisers John Carlos and Tommie Smith, or with Bill Russell or Muhammad Ali. One of his good friends, longtime civil rights activist Harry Edwards, says Brown will go down as one of the great social warriors due to his unwavering commitment to finding solutions for the problems that wracked inner-city youth.
“The Royale,” written by Marco Ramirez, and directed by Tyrone Phillips, is playing at APT’s Touchstone Theatre in Spring Green through Sept. 27. Ticket prices range from $61 to $101 depending on seat location and day of show.
“The moment I finished reading ‘The Royale’ for the first time,” noted Phillips, the play’s director and founding artistic director of Chicago’s Definition Theatre, “I recognized what a masterpiece of theatre it was and felt it should be celebrated in the American canon.”
“America has an obsession with race that has been prevalent since the founding of our country, and many of our Black everyday heroes and symbols of progress have been forgotten in history due to white supremacy and the lack of documentation,” Phillips added.
Jamal James stars in American Players Theatre's "The Royale," a play based on the life and times of boxer Jack Johnson.
AMERICAN PLAYERS THEATRE - LIZ LAUREN
“The Royale,” in Spring Green, is being presented to help with that.
Jefferies stated, losing to Johnson, “I went down trying with every ounce of energy in my body to bring back the world’s heavyweight championship to the white race.”
In “The Royale,” Jay Johnson is primed to become the first Black heavyweight champion of the world. It’s an opportunity to open doors for himself, and prize fighters coming up the ranks, like his young could-be protégé, Fish. But what price does one pay to break down barriers? And who benefits from his success? And what does winning mean to his family in an era of Jim Crow?
Jack Johnson beat James Jeffries in 1910 to become the first Black heavyweight champion of the world.
LIBRARY OF CONGRESS
“Jack Johnson was a pioneer in every aspect of the word,” said James, who has performed at APT in several productions including “MacBeth,” “Fences,” “Hamlet,” and “Sense and Sensibility.” “He walked through life knowing that he was equal to any man, whether the world was ready to agree with him or not.”
Johnson said after the fight, quoted in the Baraboo News Republic, “There was no stage of the contest when I was in danger.”
Movie critic Bruce Miller says “Creed III” isn’t so much a boxing film as it is a look at the power of family. It’s very much about emotions and responsibility.
BRUCE R. MILLER
The show also stars Reginald Andre Jackson, Dee Dee Batteast, Jaylon Muchison, and Brian Mani. It premiered in 2016 at New York City’s Lincoln Center Theater.
“By taking the time to acknowledge and celebrate the legacy of Jack Johnson,” said Phillips, “my hope is that you will engage with this living monument as we right a wrong made centuries ago.”
For James, the process he’s gone through in regard to the play, has shown him the great strides America has made since Johnson laced up his gloves against Jefferies. But, also, how we keep repeating our mistakes and are still fighting against injustice.
“This process,” he said, “reminds me of those who have been fighting for equity since before I was born and that they made massive strives for race relations. That fight is not, never has, and never will be, taken for granted.”
If anyone knew that, it was Jack Johnson.
Black athletes who transformed American sports
Black athletes who transformed American sports
For much of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Black athletes were forbidden from competing as professional athletes. But trailblazers like Jackie Robinson and Althea Gibson slowly chipped away at color barriers in American sports and opened up the floodgates for today’s stars to thrive.
Stacker compiled a list of Black athletes who transformed American sports using information from professional league record books, statistical databases, museums, historical articles, and other sources. Included in this list are names you might expect like the incomparable Willie Mays, who was idolized by legends like Ted Williams but also pushed for the integration of baseball by organizing offseason traveling tours that featured Black ballplayers. Muhammad Ali’s accomplishments in the ring and his activism outside of the ropes surely earn him a spot, but there are also pugilists like Jack Johnson, who was the first Black heavyweight champion of the world. Despite his athletic prowess, Johnson was shadowed by the enforcement of arcane laws throughout most of his life.
Do you know the name of the first Black hockey player to play in the National Hockey League? What about the speed skater who made history at the 2006 Olympics, or the former track star turned bobsled Olympic medalist? We dig into those biographies and more, paying respect to figures that continue to influence American society.
While this list is not exhaustive, the accomplishments of those included are sure to inspire. From overcoming diseases to segregation, learn about the legends of American sport who are responsible for the way we watch games today.
Mike Powell // Getty Images
Jackie Joyner-Kersee
A six-time Olympic medalist, Jackie Joyner-Kersee is one of track and field’s most decorated athletes. Joyner-Kersee also won four world championships. A native of East St. Louis, she spoke out about
overcoming asthma throughout her career.
Tony Duffy // Getty Images
Willie Mays
Ted Williams once said they invented the MLB All-Star Game for Willie Mays. A 24-time All-Star, Mays is one of baseball’s most accomplished players, but he also advocated for Black American athletes during his career. In the 1950s, Mays helped organize traveling tours that showcased some of the game's best unseen Black talent.
JERRY SISKIND // Getty Images
Laila Ali
An undefeated world boxing champion, Laila Ali
sought to change perceptions of women in prizefighting. As the daughter of Muhammad Ali, Laila Ali’s fights drew more media attention to women’s boxing. In retirement, Laila Ali has often spoken out on social issues.
Gallo Images // Getty Images
Muhammad Ali
Few American athletes have had an impact on society like Muhammad Ali. Born Cassius Clay, Ali, who
converted to Islam, was a standout boxing champion who mastered the art of the interview and was not afraid to speak out against issues he deemed unjust. Later in life, Ali became a high-profile spokesperson in the battle to find a cure for Parkinson’s disease.
Agence France Presse // Getty Images
Bo Jackson
A two-sport star in professional baseball and football, Bo Jackson helped redefine athletics in the 1980s. A hip injury incurred while playing football derailed Jackson’s career in both sports, but the glimpses of power, speed, and acumen were almost revelatory. Jackson’s versatility
inspired future star athletes to compete in as many sports as possible.
Mike Powel // Getty Images
Lisa Leslie
A three-time WNBA most valuable player and two-time WNBA champion, Lisa Leslie is a pioneer of women’s pro basketball. At center, Leslie was a force on both ends of the floor but proved to be equally resonant off the court. Leslie helped change perceptions of female athletes by regularly modeling for fashion, and returning to the court after
taking time off to start a family.
Doug Pensinger // Getty Images
Willie O’Ree
In 1958, Willie O’Ree became the NHL’s first Black player. O’Ree only played
45 games but still remains invested in hockey and growing diversity in the sport.
Bruce Bennett Studios // Getty Images
Curt Flood
Curt Flood’s
fight to challenge MLB contracts paved the way for modern-day free agency in not only baseball, but all American professional sports. Flood believed contracts that bound a player to one team were unfair and took his argument to the Supreme Court. Flood was unsuccessful but inspired a new wave of athletes to push for—and win—free-agency rights.
St. Louis Cardinals // Wikimedia Commons
Colin Kaepernick
During the 2016 NFL season, Colin Kaepernick, distraught by the history of mistreatment against Black Americans and minorities (particularly by law enforcement), decided to kneel in protest during the pregame singing of the national anthem. “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color,"
Kaepernick said. Kaepernick, who started in the Super Bowl only a few years earlier, was soon out of the league. Fellow NFL players believed Kaepernick was blackballed for speaking out, but his outspokenness continues on today, and he laid the groundwork for future waves of athletic activism.
Thearon W. Henderson // Getty Images
Jim Brown
Before Kaepernick, Jim Brown was the original NFL superstar fighting for a cause. Brown brought Black athletes
together from various sports, and has helped with voter registration drives and Black entrepreneurialism. On the field, Brown was an All-American in lacrosse and football, and later was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Markus Boesch // Getty Images
Serena Williams
With 23 titles, Serena Williams has won the most Grand Slam tournaments in the Open Era (since 1968). Williams has stressed throughout her career the importance of
opening doors for others, and Serena along with sister Venus have inspired many of the WTA tour’s youngest stars. After taking time off to start a family, Williams was openly vocal in her return in discussing the difficulties of pregnancy, and in shedding stigmas around female athletes who choose to have children during their careers.
Clive Brunskill // Getty Images
Ken Griffey Jr.
With his backward cap, charismatic smile, and picturesque swing, Ken Griffey Jr. became a baseball superstar in the 1990s. Griffey was so iconic that Nike gave him
a signature shoe, an honor rarely bestowed to baseball players. Griffey was almost universally beloved during a period when the sport was struggling through steroid scandals.
Jed Jacobsohn // Getty Images
Doug Williams
In 1988, Doug Williams became
the first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl and be named the game’s MVP. Williams’ success also boosted the profile of players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, as Williams was a product of Grambling State under legendary coach Eddie Robinson.
Jonathan Daniel // Getty Images
Shaquille O’Neal
Few athletes matched Shaq’s pop culture appeal during the 1990s, as he starred in movies and released platinum rap albums. Throughout his life, Shaq has spoken openly about his adopted father and the struggles children face when a biological parent
leaves the household. As a Hall of Fame center, Shaq won four NBA titles and was a three-time Finals MVP.
GERARD BURKHART // Getty Images
Frank Robinson
In 1975, Frank Robinson became the first Black manager in MLB history. A Hall of Fame player who won two World Series rings and was
a two-time MVP, Robinson managed four franchises over four decades. Robinson paved the way for some of the game’s best managers like Dusty Baker, Dave Roberts, and Cito Gaston.
Douglas A. Sonders // Getty Images
Barry Sanders
Barry Sanders was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first 10 seasons. He seemed destined to rack up a few more Pro Bowl nods but retired after his 10th NFL year. While many fans were puzzled as to why a future Hall of Famer would leave so early, Sanders saved his body from further wear as his
desire to play the game waned.
Rick Stewart // Getty Images
Florence Griffith Joyner
Florence Griffith Joyner was a world-record sprinter, Olympic gold medalist, and beacon of individuality with her
fluorescent track attire. “Flo-Jo” became a well-known supporter of youth fitness and worked in the fashion industry. Griffith Joyner died in 1998, after a severe seizure while sleeping.
Russell Cheyne // Getty Images
Simone Biles
With four Olympic gold medals and 19 World Championship wins, Simone Biles is one of gymnastics’ most decorated athletes. But her bravery in revealing sexual abuse by former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar is also one of Biles’ most impactful acts.
Lintao Zhang // Getty Images
LeBron James
LeBron James has multiple NBA championships and is a hybrid of power, finesse, vision, and athleticism rarely seen on a court. Along with being perhaps the most recognizable athlete in the world, James uses his spotlight to increase
education initiatives and causes outside of sports. As James has gotten older, he’s shed stereotypes about athletes and how megastars can use their platforms.
Kevin C. Cox // Getty Images
Herschel Walker
Thirty-seven years after Kenny Washington became the first Black player in the modern NFL, Herschel Walker spurned the world’s top professional football league. In 1983, instead of returning to college, Walker
signed with the USFL, which unlike the NFL, allowed players to turn pro before their senior season. Years later, the NFL changed the rule; today, to enter the NFL draft, “players must have been out of high school for at least three years and must have used up their college eligibility before the start of the next college football season.”
Stephen Dunn // Getty Images
Arthur Ashe
During the 1960s and ’70s, Arthur Ashe became the first Black male to win the Australian and U.S. Opens, and Wimbledon. In the 1980s, Ashe contracted HIV and became outspoken in
AIDS awareness and for helping those afflicted by the disease. After tennis retirement, Ashe also protested on behalf of Haitian refugees.
Tony Duffy // Getty Images
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
With his signature goggles and skyhook jump shot, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of basketball’s most recognizable athletes. Abdul-Jabbar retired as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, a six-time champion, and six-time MVP. Since then, he’s supported pay for college athletes and protecting
freedom of speech and religion.
Mike Powell // Getty Images
Cheryl Miller
During the 1980s, Cheryl Miller was one of the best women’s basketball players in the world. A two-time
NCAA national champion and Olympic gold medalist, Miller, a Hall of Famer, did not play long enough to see the WNBA but still made her mark. After her career, Miller became one of the more well-known basketball voices on NBA broadcasts.
Kevork Djansezian // Getty Images
Venus Williams
Shortly after turning 20, Venus Williams
won her first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon. Williams also won the doubles tournament with sister Serena, and together they formed one of women’s doubles most successful teams ever. In all, Venus has 21 Grand Slam titles in singles and doubles, and an additional two in mixed doubles. Throughout her career, she has also been a proponent for equal pay for women’s tennis players.
Elsa // Getty Images
Magic Johnson
Before LeBron James, there was Magic Johnson, a point guard in the body of a forward. Johnson is often credited as being one of the players who helped
save the NBA with his on-court skill, but he had a greater impact away from the game. In 1991, Johnson announced he was HIV-positive, and his battle brought worldwide attention and new information about the disease to millions.
Stephen Dunn // Getty Images
Wilma Rudolph
At the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, Wilma Rudolph became the first American woman
to win three gold medals in a single Games. As a child, Rudolph contracted polio and wore leg braces throughout her youth. After her death, The New York Times called Rudolph the greatest American female sports hero of her generation.
Douglas Miller // Getty Images
Joe Louis
After defeating German fighter Max Schmeling, Joe Louis became
a national hero in the years before World War II. Later, Louis broke the color barrier in professional golf, using a sponsor’s exemption to play on the PGA Tour.
Bettmann // Getty Images
George Foreman
At age 45, George Foreman became heavyweight champion of the world when he knocked out Michael Moorer. Twenty years before that 1994 victory, Foreman took part in the “
Rumble in the Jungle” against Muhammad Ali, one of boxing’s most memorable fights, which Ali won. Foreman is also noted for being one of professional sports’ most successful entrepreneurs, with the George Foreman Grill becoming a staple in American kitchens.
Holly Stein // Getty Images
Vonetta Flowers
At the 2002 Winter Games,
Vonetta Flowers became the first Black American woman to win a gold medal at the Winter Olympics. Flowers was a former track star before turning to bobsled, which inspired future stars like American Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor.
Mike Hewitt // Getty Images
Simone Manuel
In 2016,
Simone Manuel became the first Black American woman to win an individual Olympic swimming medal. Manuel won four total medals in Rio 2016, including two golds. She became the first American woman to win the 50-meter and 100-meter freestyle races in the 2019 world swimming championships.
Tom Pennington // Getty Images
Bill Russell
With 11 NBA championships, Bill Russell has won the most titles in NBA history. A five-time MVP, the NBA named the
Finals MVP award after him in 2009. Russell was also the league’s first Black coach and a noted figure in the civil rights movement.
Mansoor Ahmed // Getty Images
Jackie Robinson
The athlete whose #42 is retired throughout Major League Baseball, Jackie Robinson
broke baseball’s color barrier in 1947. By the end of Robinson’s career, he won an MVP award, a World Series title, Rookie of the Year, and was the 1949 batting champion.
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
Mike Tyson
With a knockout of Trevor Berbick, Mike Tyson became the
youngest heavyweight champion in history. Almost 34 years later, Tyson is still one of American sports’ most notable and controversial figures (with allegations of domestic abuse, and having bitten an opponent’s ear off among his most controversial chapters). Tyson has also starred in a broadway show, has his own animated show on Adult Swim, "Mike Tyson Mysteries" (2014–present), and has spoken openly about his diagnosis with bipolar disorder.
Frederick M. Brown // Getty Images
Hank Aaron
In 1974, Hank Aaron surpassed Babe Ruth as MLB’s all-time home run king, with his 715th long ball. During his pursuit of the Bambino, Aaron was sent
threatening and racist letters but still chased the record with class. President Jimmy Carter later credited Aaron for integrating sports in the Deep South, and Aaron remains an Atlanta Braves and sports legend.
STEVE SCHAEFER // Getty Images
Michael Jordan
Like Steph Curry in the 2010s and LeBron James in the 2000s, Michael Jordan changed basketball during the last two decades of the 20th century. As a slam dunk champion, NBA champion, and movie star, Jordan became a worldwide icon and expanded basketball’s popularity
to all corners of the globe. Today, some of the NBA’s best talents are from abroad, many of whom grew up wanting to be like Mike, widely regarded as the best NBA player of all time.
Mike Powell // Getty Images
Wilt Chamberlain
Wilt Chamberlain is the only player to score
100 points in an NBA game. Standing over 7 feet tall, Chamberlain was so dominant in redefining the center position that the NBA changed the rules to force him away from the basket. Chamberlain’s rivalry with Bill Russell captivated national audiences for years.
Public Domain // Wikimedia Commons
Jack Johnson
In 2018,
Jack Johnson was pardoned for a 1912 arrest after transporting a white woman across state lines. During Johnson’s life, the case tarnished his personal reputation somewhat, despite being the first Black American to become heavyweight champion of the world. Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns, who chronicled the champ’s life, said Johnson is, “in many ways...an embodiment of the African American struggle to be truly free in this country.”
Bain News Service // Wikimedia Commons
Carl Lewis
Honored as “
World Athlete of the Century,” Carl Lewis won nine Olympic gold medals and eight World Championship golds. Lewis said: “I want to be remembered as a person who felt there was no limitation to what the human body and mind can do and be the inspiration to lead people to do things they never hoped to do.”
Mike Powell // Getty Images
Michael Johnson
If any American track and field athlete came close to matching the prestige of Carl Lewis in the latter half of the 20th century, it was Michael Johnson. At the 1996 Summer Olympics, Johnson became the first male Olympian to win the
200 meter and 400 meter in the same Games. Along with four Olympic gold medals, Johnson owns eight World Championship golds.
Mike Powell // Getty Images
Kobe Bryant
Lakers legend Kobe Bryant stood as the first guard nabbed right out of high school, the first player in the NBA with at least 30,000 career points and 6,000 career assists, and is one of four players with 6,000 assists, 6,000 rebounds, and 25,000 points. Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident in 2020, is widely considered to have been one of the greatest basketball players in history not just for his skill, but for his loyalty to his team and mentorship for his fellow teammates.
Harry How // Getty Images
