Sauk Prairie has a new multi-purpose space designed for performances, lectures, banquets, meetings and more. Leola Hall, funded in part by a school referendum, a large donation from Lea Culver, and funds from River Arts Inc., after a grand opening on Saturday, .

The new space in the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center at 105 9th St. in Prairie du Sac was a long time coming. In 2018 Dingman began having conversations with Lindsey Giese, executive director of River Arts Inc., a local nonprofit arts presenter, about ways to improve the River Arts Center.

“Mostly, it was that the existing facility was so busy, we were turning events away,” Dingman said. “We also host a lot of events that are too large for our gallery, and too small for the theatre, and we had some of our largest events that needed support space.”

In May 2018 he created a basic floor pan for the space, inspired by Madison’s Overture Center for the Arts’ Promenade Hall, that became the template for Leola Hall.

Additionally, Dingman and Giese knew the economic impact for the community would be large thanks to the new hall. The River Arts Center annually generates approximately $500,000 in local spending. Being able to support additional events there, with Leola Hall, will only increase that total.

Initially, the addition of the hall was proposed to the Sauk Prairie School District for the 2020 high school referendum, but as the district was determining priorities and budget constraints of the referendum, it was not selected to be a part of it.

Giese began having conversations with philanthropist Lea Culver about how the project had not been selected for the referendum.

Moved, Culver proposed offering a significant donation toward the project, leading it to be added to the referendum.

The initial expected cost of the new facility was $3.6 million, to which Culver committed $1.5 million.

“Because this project was a late addition to the referendum, it wasn’t bid out before the pandemic began, so we experienced a lot of budget issues,” Dingman said.

In the end, Culver donated $1.7566 million to the project. Leola Hall is named in her honor. River Arts Inc. donated $270,000 to the project. The remainder was part of the 2020 school referendum.

“I thank Lea Culver and River Arts, Inc. for partnering with the school district to make the River Arts Center a flexible, well-equipped, multi-use facility that will serve our students and community for decades to come,” said Jeff Wright, superintendent of the Sauk Prairie School District. “How fortunate we are to not only have so many students involved in the arts to need more performance space but to also have a community so invested in the arts to make the new space possible.”

Groundbreaking for the facility occurred on Sept. 20, 2022. The finishing touches are nearly done for the coming grand opening.

“What I’m most excited about for Leola Hall is how it will also change the lives of future generations,” Giese said. “It will be a safe space for our community, young and old, to explore creativity, come together in those shared experiences we all crave, and help us discover who we are and want to be.”

She continued, “Yes, a space has the power to do all those things.”

