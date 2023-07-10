The Ho-Chunk have been here for generations. Before European contact, their land stretched across parts of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois. Their name, Ho-Chunk, translates to “People of the Sacred Voice.”

Those sacred voices will be heard on Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Portage’s Historic Indian Agency House, located at 1490 Agency House Road. Co-hosted by the Ho-Chunk Nation Museum and Cultural Center, Indigenous Cultural Arts Day will be filled with performances, demonstrations, hands-on experiences, and more.

The event is free.

Ho-Chunk Nation elects new president, officials Jon Greendeer, a (amount)-year member of Ho-Chunk Nation, was elected President of the group and sworn in on Wednesday. Eight other officials were also elected to four-year terms.

The highlight of the day will be a 1 p.m. performance by the Wisconsin Dells Singers and Dancers of the Ho-Chunk Nation. The performance will immerse audiences with dancing and singing with performers in traditional regalia. Visitors will be able to learn about the significance of the dress, the dances, and the music.

Josephine Lee, the director of the Ho-Chunk Nation Museum and Cultural Center, will also be in attendance. At her “mobile museum,” she’ll be available to answer questions about the Ho-Chunk Nation and offer up information about its history and its people.

Attendees will also be able to watch various demonstrations.

Kristen Betancurt, senior grants manager for the Ho-Chunk Nation, will demonstrate side stitch beadwork. Beadwork has historically been an integral part of Indigenous art.

Kimberly Crowley will demonstrate her basket making skills. Ho-Chunk baskets are both functional and works of art. Crowley, who learned basket making from her mother and grandmother, will be creating baskets from black ash.

Indigenous fiber arts are also part of the festivities. Bonnie Bird, who is the Native American education coordinator for the Tomah School District, will demonstrate Ho-Chunk finger weaving.

'We can't stand still:' UW-Madison dedicates its first permanent Ho-Chunk monument The Ho-Chunk Clan Circle is a set of sculptures signifying the Ho-Chunk Nation's historic presence on the UW-Madison campus, as well as its future in the area.

Also, Blue Bear Studio’s Christopher Sweet will be in attendance. A Ho-Chunk Nation member, Sweet will showcase some of his recent artwork. His work has been seen throughout the region, including in Baraboo, Sauk Prairie, and elsewhere.

For those who want a hands-on experience, Jon Greendeer will be able to assist. Greendeer is the health and wellness coordinator, and former president, of the Ho-Chunk Nation. He will teach attendees about tanning hides and inviting others to try their hand at the ancient skill.

Visitors will be able to spend the day at the Historic Indian Agency House by exploring the sights and sounds of traditional Native American creative arts.

The following weekend, on July 22, the Historic Indian Agency House will continue its exploration of local traditional arts. That day they’ll be celebrating with French-Métis Cultural Arts Day.

GALLERY: Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow