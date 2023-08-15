The last time Elliott Funmaker Sr. performed at Devil’s Lake State Park the wind was howling. Things were blowing everywhere. The performers, in full Ho-Chunk regalia, were struggling against the weather.

“We almost couldn’t wear our feathers” because it was so windy, Funmaker, leader of the Wisconsin Dells Singers, noted.

The performers and audience members stayed on. And, right when the show was about to commence – the singing, the drumming, the dancing – the wind just stopped. Everything became quiet. Everything became still. Everything turned crystal and clear.

The performance began.

“Devil’s Lake always takes my breath away,” Funmaker said.

The Wisconsin Dells Singers will return to Devil’s Lake for a performance at 7 p.m. Aug.18.

The event will take place behind the Rock Elm Shelter near the North Shore Boat Launch.

Funmaker and the Wisconsin Dells Singers will present a family-friendly cultural program. Through music, dance and regalia, they will provide a look into Ho-Chunk Nation traditions.

Funmaker will explain the symbolism behind the dancing, drumming, and dress against the backdrop of one of the Ho-Chunk Nation’s sacred spaces, Devil’s Lake.

“It’s a battleground,” Funmaker said of the lake. “It’s very beautiful.”

According to a Ho-Chunk account recorded by folklorist Dorothy Brown, an epic battle was fought there.

“A quarrel once arose between the water spirits, or underwater panthers, who had a den in the depths of Devil’s Lake,” the account begins, “and the Thunderbirds … The great birds, flying high above the lake’s surface, hurled their eggs (arrows or thunderbolts) into the waters and on the bluffs. The water monsters threw up great rocks and water-spouts from the bottom of the lake.”

On Aug. 18, the drums will be thundering, voices will rise, and dancers will move along the lake’s shore.

“It’s for everybody,” Funmaker said of the Wisconsin Dells Singers’ performances. The Wisconsin Dells Singers was founded in 1976 by Elliott’s father, Ken Funmaker Sr. Elliott, now based in Prairie du Sac, has led the group since 2001.

“I want to educate,” he said. “I want to promote our lifestyle. I want to celebrate with everybody and let everybody know that we’re still here. We’re the real deal.”

Funmaker also hopes that Wisconsin Dells Singers performances, including the coming Devil’s Lake event, showcases that “all kinds of people are connected together. We’re all connected.”

GALLERY: Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow