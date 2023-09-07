There might be monsters in Merrimac, demons at Duck Creek, and princesses in Pardeeville this coming fall.

That’s because local campgrounds are celebrating the Halloween season with their guests. There will be plenty of spooky goings-on throughout the autumn season.

Just because summer is almost over, it doesn’t mean having fun camping is over. Merry Mac’s Campground in Merrimac, Duck Creek Campground in Pardeeville, and Pride of America Camping Resort, also in Pardeeville, all have Halloween festivities planned.

Merry Mac’s Campground, located at E12995 Halweg Road in Merrimac, is a 40-acre facility nestled between the south shore of Devil’s Lake and Lake Wisconsin. It has a plethora of amenities, including a swimming pool, a beach, a swimming pond, miniature golf, sand volleyball, a gaga ball pit and more. More is coming this September – Halloween fun.

Nichole Brinkmeier and her husband, Rob, have owned Merry Mac’s since 2017. The campground has been in operation for more than 50 years and has 271 sites.

“We hope that families make memories of a fun weekend where kids and parents alike get to experience Halloween together,” Nichole Brinkmeier said.

The Halloween weekends are taking place Friday and Saturday, and again on Sept. 15-16.

There will be trick-or-treating. Campsites will pass out candy, and children and adults can dress up and visit site to site in hopes of getting more treats than tricks.

There will also be a campsite decorating contest, candy bar bingo, a pet parade, hayrides and a Boogeyman’s Ball – a dance hosted by a local DJ.

Elsewhere, along the shores of Duck Creek, is Pardeeville’s Duck Creek Campground. There, Halloween crafts will be done. There will be the requisite trick-or-treating and, when the sun goes down and the moon comes up, scary rides.

With its slogan “Making memories one s’more at a time,” the campground, located at W6560 Country Road G, in Pardeeville, is owned by Kristi Mlodzik and Dennis Endres.

The campground, in operation since 1970, has 136 sites and a bevy of amenities, including the Du Duck Inn Grill and Bar, a swimming pool, a general store, catch and release fishing, wagon rides and more.

Close to Wisconsin Dells, “Our campground is very relaxing to come to,” Mlodzik said. “Fun, too!”

Whether a guest comes for a Halloween weekend or not, every weekend the campground does a fundraiser. “We raise money for pancreatic cancer and (multiple sclerosis) every weekend,” Mlodzik said. “Every year we raise money through the Gilbert Brown Foundation.” The Gilbert Brown Foundation’s mission is servicing youth in an environment that promotes structure and life skills awareness.

Paul Hagen, owner of Pride of America, a resort campground also in Pardeeville, likes Halloween a lot. A second generation owner, his family has owned Pride of America Camping Resort since 1975. He’s had nearly 50 years of growing up in the RV industry. That’s a lot of Halloweens.

“We have five Halloween weekends,” he said. “They all include trick-or-treating, pumpkin carving and painting, and a large haunted house.”

The weekends of Sept. 16, 23 and 30, and Oct. 7 and 14 at Pride of America Camping Resort will be bedecked in Halloween happenings where children of all ages can partake in family fun.

“We are very proud of our haunted house,” Hagen said. “We used to construct a temporary haunted house in our pavilion and tear it down after the season. After building a large storage building, we were able to expand the concept and build a permanent haunted house. It is quite extensive and we usually have 10 or so actors dress up and staff the event.”

Located at W7520 West Bush Road in Pardeeville, Pride of America has a Scales N’ Tales Bar and Grill, a general store, boat rentals, swimming pool, a game room and more.

“We always say camping allows families to create lifelong memories,” Hagen said.

Brinkmeier concurs. “We want this to be a place where families and friends come up with amazing costumes and will remember these good times for years to come.”

