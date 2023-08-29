Early in his ministry at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Prairie du Sac, Pastor Fred baptizes a baby. A few years later, that child is collecting Easter eggs on the church grounds. A few years later, now a teenager, he is confirmed by Pastor Fred. Soon after, the teenager is in high school and helps Pastor Fred with the Christmas services. More years go by and that baby, now engaged, asks Pastor Fred for guidance on the wedding. Pastor Fred has gotten to witness something extraordinary: a life that he has had the privilege of seeing grow.

“It’s a blessing to be able to stand with, sit with, be with people during their greatest joys and greatest pains,” Pastor Fred Rilling, who is retiring from the church after 25 years, said. “It’s changed my life for the better, bearing witness to this circle of life.”

Rilling’s life has been part of St. John’s Lutheran Church community and the Sauk Prairie community for decades. And, though he’s retiring, with a special retirement celebration and worship on Sunday, he’s staying in town, though with more visits to see his grandchildren down in Oregon.

“This is my third stage,” Rilling said. “It’s a new part of my life where I will wander in, filled with desire and eager to learn more.”

Pastor Fred’s retirement party begins with a service at 9 a.m. Sunday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 100 Oak St. After the service, in the fellowship hall, there will be appetizers and beverages, a program in celebration of Rilling, followed by a meal.

“This is a wonderful place filled with faithful caring people,” Rilling said. “It’s a place that has always been outward looking and a place where others can find a home.”

Home, for Rilling growing up, was a transitory thing. His father was in the Marines so they moved around a lot. Every couple of years, they’d pull up stakes for something new. They’d attend church everywhere they went, but roots were never made deep.

In middle school, young Rilling was living in Alexandria, Minnesota, and attended a Lutheran church there. “It was a place I felt welcomed,” he said. “A place where I could find my own way. Get a sense of who I was. A home.”

He went off to college thinking he’d become a social studies teacher. Tentmakers, a nonprofit ministry in Chanhassen, Minnesota, approached him and asked if he might consider being a youth director at a church.

Rilling agreed. His career took him to Richfield, Minnesota; Rockford, Illinois; Dubuque, Iowa. He went to seminary in Dubuque. He interned at Dekorra Lutheran Church in Poynette before being called to Prairie du Sac’s St. John’s Lutheran Church.

He’s been there 25 years.

“This is more than a building,” Rilling said. “Our ministry goes well beyond these doors.”

He mentions the church’s work building a hospital in Haiti, or the Good Neighbor Clinic, a 501(C)3 free clinic that used their space. He mentions a new teacher for the Sauk Prairie School District who is from Taiwan and will use the church’s parsonage as she settles in.

“This church is engaged in exciting ministries and I’m proud to have been a part of it,” Rilling said. The circle of life keeps turning – for the church and for Rilling. “I’ve been loved here, cared for, encouraged. It has shaped me in ways that I not yet fully understand.”

