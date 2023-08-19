After a street fight between the Montagues and the Capulet clans is broken up in Act 1, Scene 1 of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” a lovesick Romeo, on suddenly coming upon blood in the street, remarks: “O me! What fray was here? Yet tell me not, for I have heard it all.”

But, what if the actor playing Romeo can’t hear? What is the thespian on stage is deaf? How can Shakespeare’s poetic language, meant to be uttered aloud, transcend the speaking of it?

Joshua Castille knows something about that. The actor is deaf and playing Romeo in American Players Theatre’s new production, directed by John Langs.

The production, which began Aug. 11 and runs through Oct. 7, weaves the aural delights of Shakespeare’s poetry with the visual sweep of American Sign Language in a three hour production based on a script adapted by Castille and Langs.

In the production, the feuding Montagues and Capulets come crashing together when the star-crossed Romeo, who is deaf, and Juliet, who is hearing, fall in love, even though they speak different languages. As characters speak their truths, a chorus of actors speaks along with the signing, in a lush new imagining of one of the world’s greatest plays.

“Shakespeare taps into something that is universal,” Castille said in an interview conducted via email. “His messages are clear. I honestly think the poetry and emotions are so captivating and evocative we can’t stop watching them.”

“Theatre is a space for stories,” the 28-year-old actor, who recently relocated to Chicago from Los Angeles, said. “I think we go to learn, escape, feel, or explore as an audience member. I also believe that everyone has a story to share and everyone has a perspective that we can learn from.”

Castille’s story began when he was born hearing, though he had a staph infection in his kidneys. The doctors prescribed him a strong antibiotic that they believe caused his deafness.

Deaf at an early age, he’s worn hearing aids and signs. “My family has been incredible,” Castille said. “They learned sign language and (have) supported me my whole life.”

As he’s grown older, his deafness has also grown. Castille said, adding, “I am grateful for the perspective that I gain my journey and love incorporating my experiences in my projects.”

Those artistic endeavors started early. He began acting at the age of 8, drawn to movie musicals. Shows like “Sweeney Todd” and “Into the Woods” captivated him. “I loved the power of imagination,” he said of the stage. “The addiction of acting continues today.”

He studied at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C. Gallaudet, founded in 1864, is a private federally chartered university for the education of the deaf and hard of hearing.

He was soon recruited to work in California with the Deaf West Theatre Company, where he was cast in “Spring Awakening.” Soon, Castille was performing in stages small and large through the country. He’s performed, using ASL, in shows like “Fidelio,” “Cabaret,” and “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” where he performs with speaking and singing interpreters. He’s shared a stage with such artists as Marlee Matlin, Ingrid Michaelson, and Andrew Keegan-Bolger.

“I think my experience as a deaf person has taught me the value of being present,” Castille said. “My language, ASL, has parameters that use space to communicate concepts. That, in itself, lends to the visual nature of poetry.”

American Players Theatre’s new production has added layers.

“There are these layers of nuance that live in all the decisions the artistic staff has made here,” said Brenda DeVita, artistic director at APT. “What does it mean that Benvolio is fluent in ASL, but Mercutio is not? What does it mean to Romeo’s relationship with Friar Laurence when you know Lord Montague never learned to sign? What’s it like to fall in love when you don’t speak the same language?”

With two actors on stage who are deaf – Castille, and Robert Schleifer, who is playing the role of Friar Lawrence – the production contains ASL throughout. Most of the signed lines are spoken aloud by fellow actors in the chorus.

Captioning will be available for every performance of the season’s production of “Romeo and Juliet” via an app that can be used on patrons’ personal devices or an APT device offered at no charge.

Due to budgetary constraints, only a handful of “Romeo and Juliet” performances will be fully ASL interpreted. They will be the 8 p.m. Saturday performance; the student matinee performance at 10 a.m. Sept. 27; the 6 p.m. Oct. 1 performance; and the student matinee performance at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 3.

Contact the box office at 608-588-2361, or via email at boxoffice@americanplayers.org for assistance with accessibility and/or tickets.

“Deaf artists lack access to training, networking opportunities, and on-the-job discussions,” Castille said.

The industry is slowly shifting, he said, but it’s difficult to shake a system that has been operating for generations. He continued, “I just hope the conversations about inclusion and diversity stay open and actually include us in them.”

For more information about the production visit americanplayers.org.

GALLERY: “Escape to Margaritaville” hits the stage this week Margaritaville001.jpg Margaritaville002.jpg Margaritaville003.jpg Margaritaville004.jpg Margaritaville005.jpg Margaritaville006.jpg Margaritaville007.jpg Margaritaville008.jpg Margaritaville009.jpg