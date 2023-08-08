James Quickenden was as much a part of the city of Columbus as Columbus was part of James Quickenden.

Born in Columbus, Quickenden worked his whole life in the city he loved and seemed destined to die there.

So, when his friend and fellow businessman Henry Alonzo Whitney suggested Quickenden do something for the town where he grew up and prospered, Quickenden listened.

Whitney, after all, had donated a chapel to the community in 1921, at Columbus’ Hillside Cemetery in honor of his parents.

Quickenden's response came soon enough.

As reported in the Sept. 17, 1923, edition of the Baraboo Daily News, “James Quickenden, a retired business man of Columbus has built and presented to that city a public restroom and comfort station for the use of the public, including automobile tourists.”

That building, now located in Columbus’ Fireman’s Park, at 1049 Park Ave., is on the National Register of Historic Places and is celebrating its 100th year of existence this year.

Throughout the years it has served the community for family gatherings, fundraisers, educational programs, recreational summer programs put on by the city, and much more.

“Rest Haven is well patronized, especially in the summer, and deserves to be taken care of and improved for all to enjoy,” said Janice Ulrich, a member of the Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission. “We want to keep it, and the park, in good condition for perpetuity.”

That means it will take money to refurbish it.

Ulrich figures the commission has raised and spent some $50,000 to keep the building operational. The city of Columbus, which owns Rest Haven, paid about $24,000 for a new roof in 2017.

Money to be raised now is for the restrooms themselves. “Everything is original with no modernization ever having happened,” Ulrich said. The estimated cost for the bathroom remodel is around $200,000. To remodel the bathroom and breezeway, the cost is approximately $250,000.

When it was built 100 years ago, the building cost $10,000.

It was designed by Alfred C. Clas, a senior partner of Clas, Shepard, and Clas, a prominent Milwaukee-based architectural firm at the time.

Alfred Clas, born in Sauk City, was a member of the American Institute of Architects. The firms he worked on such buildings as the Pabst Mansion in Milwaukee, Milwaukee’s Tripoli Shrine Temple and Sauk City High School. All three are on the National Registry of Historic Places.

Rest Haven was built in the Prairie Style, marked by horizontal lines, a flat roof and flat urns on pedestals used for decoration.

“The building is 36 by 42 feet in size, one story high of solid brick and adjoins the automobile tourists camp situated in a clump of oak trees in the Columbus park, convenient to the main highway entering the city,” the Baraboo newspaper article read. “At the front of the building is a pavilion, 20 by 35 feet, which can be enclosed with sliding windows. It contains a large fireplace and a terrazzo floor.”

Quickenden must have been pleased upon its completion. Born in 1855, the son of a carpenter, he lived to just days shy of his 100th birthday. He was good at playing billiards. He could tend horses well. He could cut a rug with any woman who would take his hand.

He worked at a restaurant until, under the tutelage of Columbus’ first pharmacist, John Swarthout, Quickenden learned a thing or two about the pharmaceutical arts. Successfully passing the pharmacist exam, he bought the business from Swarthout, and the building. He worked as a pharmacist for decades and owned the building until his death in 1955.

“He wanted to show the city his appreciation for his successful and enjoyable life in town,” Ulrich said.

The Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission is calling on area citizens to keep Rest Haven a success. The commission had hopes of having the restrooms renovated by the end of this summer, but due to the cost, that date has been pushed back. The hope is to have Rest Haven’s full renovation done by the fall of 2024.

“When completed, we’ll do something to recognize the people and groups who have contributed to this project,” Ulrich said.

GALLERY: Oddtoberfest celebrated in Columbus