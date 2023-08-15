Don’t be surprised if you see a clown sipping cappuccino at the Coffee Bean Connection, or a plate spinner perusing perishables at Pierce’s, or a lion tamer tucking into tacos at Las Milpas this week. It’s because circus enthusiasts from across the country are here to attend the 4th annual Central States Circus Soiree.

It’s a three-day event, taking place from Friday through Sunday that gathers those interested in all things circus. Members of such groups as the Circus Fans Association of America, the National Circus Preservation Society, the Circus Historical Society and the Circus Model Builder International will be in attendance. It’s for circus memorabilia collectors, circus performers, those that have retired from the circus industry, and anyone who is circus minded.

The brainchild of Baraboo resident and professional clown Timothy Tegge, the weekend is chock full of events. It includes a performance by famed clown Bello Nock, a circus music concert at Al. Ringling Theatre, a tour of Circus World, seminars with James Cunningham – a music veteran with the Clyde Beatty-Cole Brothers Circus – a champagne breakfast buffet, tours of local Ringling homes, and more

The cost is $115. To register, contact Tegge at timothytegge@yahoo.com.

“I’ve been in circuses all my life,” Tegge said. His father was a clown. He became a clown. His father became a ringmaster. He became a ringmaster. He continues to clown professionally with the Florida-based Royal Hanneford Circus. “I wanted to do something for performers, enthusiasts, collectors, anyone with an interest in the circus.”

And so, during the height of the COVID pandemic, he decided to invite like-minded people to the heart of circus history – Baraboo – and commiserate with them amid one of America’s greatest entertainment institutions.

“The industry here is older than Coca-Cola,” he said of circus’s stamp on American culture. “It’s older than baseball.”

The first soiree in 2020 had 40 people come to Baraboo from across the country. It’s slowly grown year by year.

About 60 circus enthusiasts are expected in Baraboo this week, Tegge said. They’ll come from as far away as Maine, Canada, Texas, and California.

“This is much more than a hobby to me,” Tegge said. “I grew up in this industry. This is my life. Show people are the last of the true ‘free spirits,’ I believe. We go from place to place making magic.”

He started making magic at the age of 3. That’s when he first donned clown makeup for a show. By the time he was 5, he was applying his own makeup and generating laughs in the ring of the family-owned TNT and Royal Olympic Circus. He is now 65. The circus has been his life.

“My job title? Clown. Ringmaster. Illusionist. Magician. Plate spinner. Fire eater.” It is a resume wholly unique.

There’s also his Tegge Circus Archive.

“I have about 250,000 pieces in my collection,” he said. Materials include posters, costumes, props, photographs, books, folk art, and more.

So he’s excited about the circus memorabilia auction this week, and the attendance of Lori Gale, from the Globe Poster Corporation dynasty.

Tegge is also excited about next year. The Circus Fans Association of America recently asked Tegge if his soiree could be their official 2024 convention. He said yes.

The Circus Fans Association of America’s members include performers and circus personnel who, according to their website, “love to share all facets of the circus, swap tales of our experiences and observations, trade posters and memorabilia, and attend performances.”

Perhaps, next year then, Baraboo residents will happen by acrobats at Ochsner Park, or jugglers at Jose’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant, or equestrians at Blain’s Farm and Fleet.

“We all believe in the same thing," Tegge said. "We believe in the circus.”

