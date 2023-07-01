Christopher Cornellier really likes the Alpha King. The 32-year-old also really likes the Zombie House finale cakes. If you light both at the same time it gives you a professional grade finale that anyone can do.

Cornellier is a general manager for Cornellier Fireworks. It’s been a Cornellier family business for over 50 years.

“I’ve always wanted to be in the business,” he said. “It has always been a goal of mine to keep climbing the ladder of this industry and carry on the family legacy.”

The family legacy started in the early 1970s. It was then that Larry Cornellier Sr. was traveling through Poynette one day. He came upon a fireworks wholesaler and asked about selling fireworks. He liked the answers he was given. He did a little research, borrowed a little money, $200, from a friend and opened a small fireworks stand in his hometown of Beloit. Things went well. His business immediately got brighter than any Roman candle or bottle rocket.

There are now five Cornellier Fireworks locations in Wisconsin. One is in Poynette. Another, the company’s largest, is in Windsor. There’s a location in South Beloit and there are two in Beloit, including the Cornellier Superstore. It is a place that sells not only fireworks but also T-shirts, cheese, beer, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears paraphernalia, sandwiches and more.

The company sells about 300 different kinds of fireworks between all the stores, ranging from large aerial ones you would see at a town’s Independence Day extravaganza, down to sparklers children might hold, delight in their eyes at the sizzling light in their tight hands.

Christopher Cornellier has been in the business since he was a child himself. It’s always been a part of his life and his main career.

“I started working when I was about 10 years old during our seasonal tents in the summer,” he said.

Starting in 2016, he worked for three years at the Cornellier Superstore in Beloit. He is now the general manager at the Windsor location.

It’s exciting for him.

“Everyone that comes in our doors is looking for something fun, so it feels great to help them with that,” Cornellier said.

In Poynette, that means customers coming in looking for things like Wild Child, an “80 shot ripper” complete with strobing mines, green spider glitter, and color-changing comets. Or things like Redneck Riviera — 25 shots of red, blue, and green pillars followed by red, green, and blue stars with white glitter. Or things like Badger Balls artillery shells.

Fireworks, Cornellier said, “bring extra joy when we spend time with our families and friends.”

That could mean looking skyward at Shogun Rocket Candles, or on the ground at fountains, Black Cats, and Beast Crackers.

Cornellier’s favorite memories include going with his family to Pyrotechnics Guild International conventions. This year’s PGI convention takes place in Oshkosh from Aug. 12 through Aug. 18.

One year, at a PGI convention, he watched teams of people spend days making a giant firecracker string called “The Superstring.” The string was so big it had to be hoisted up by a crane. When they finally shot it off, Cornellier said, “the whole ground shook and you could not hear anything at all.”

Whether it’s a Blue Mine booming in Beloit, a whistling Saturn missile in Windsor or majestic palms pluming over Poynette, Cornellier is pleased to have a hand in giving local families some fun.

“It’s a great business,” he said. “It’s great to keep working within a community.”

