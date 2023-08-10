There have been UFOs visiting Elmwood. They have for years. In the 1970s, the village along the Eau Galle River proposed building a landing strip for them.

There is a ghost that haunts a dam near Eau Claire. People have reported seeing a ghostly woman standing behind them when they’re at the dam. A woman was murdered out there in the 1970s. People think it’s her.

There are phantom chickens that lurk. A country road near Seymour, in Outagamie County, has a handful of ghostly fowl fiends that spook travelers.

All of this is, admittedly, quite bizarre. Chad Lewis, who has been studying Wisconsin’s oddities for years, will soon share some bizarre Wisconsin stories like these at the Lodi Public Library.

At 6 p.m. Monday, Lewis will be at the library, 130 Lodi St., to offer up more than 100 bizarre newspaper stories about Wisconsin.

“They’re fascinating stories that feel even more thrilling for being connected to Wisconsin,” said Alex LeClair, library director for the last four years. “Chad Lewis is endlessly curious and passionate about exploring any topic, no matter how outrageous.”

Things are pretty outrageous in Wisconsin. There are werewolves out there. There are possessed statues. There are cursed roads.

Lewis, a 49-year-old based in Eau Claire, has been on his own road, discovering Wisconsin’s weirdness for decades.

When he was in high school in Eau Claire he kept hearing about people seeing UFOs in Elmwood and so he started to interview witnesses.

“People in Wisconsin seem more open to talking about their odd experiences," he said. "Perhaps it’s the Midwest nice, knowing that more people will not consider them crazy.”

After high school, Lewis studied psychology at UW-Stout and started wondering why some people believe in the paranormal and others do not. He studied human belief systems and human perception. He began presenting his research at symposiums.

“People would come up to me and say, ‘Help! I think my house is haunted!'" he said. "They’d say, ‘I saw some weird creature out in the woods.’”

Lewis did his master’s thesis on the paranormal.

He’s since learned that there are a lot of things that aren't normal about Wisconsin. He’s been a full-time researcher and author for the last 20 years.

“I think Wisconsin stands above the rest when it comes to the unusual," he said. "Every place in the world has legends, but in Wisconsin we have such a wide variety of so many weird ones.”

Weird like sea serpents. A monster named Bozho swims Lake Mendota’s murky waters. Weird like the Hodag, which a newspaper man once said had “the head of a frog, the grinning face of a giant elephant, thick short legs set off by huge claws, the back of a dinosaur, and a long tail with spears at the end.”

Weird like Mary, a former tenant of the historic Old Baraboo Inn who sometimes greets visitors as she wanders the halls. Mary is long dead.

“As more and more things start to look the same across the country — the same stores, the same restaurants, the same hotels — people are craving some uniqueness,” Lewis said.

There’s plenty to be found in Wisconsin and Lewis will soon share that at the Lodi library.

