Amber Garner knows she’s making a difference every day.

A preschool teacher for 20 years, there have been a great many days the Baraboo native has made a difference in the lives of children. Garner has been working at Baraboo’s Tommy Bartlett Child Care Center, part of SSM Health, for a generation now, helping children grow.

One of those children, ZoeAnn Frostman, grew up and was so moved by the work of Garner and others on staff, and by the feeling of joy and contentment she felt when she was at the center when she was a youth, she has started working there as an adult.

“My co-teacher this year was a child I took care of,” Garner said, proudly of having Frostman now as a coworker, there in the center’s office, away from the napping children in the darkened rooms, piano music lilting through the place. “It’s amazing being part of this circle of life.”

The lives of many Baraboo families have made their way through the doors of the Tommy Bartlett Childcare Center for the last 30 years. The center is rated four stars (out of five) by YoungStar Wisconsin, a child care quality rating and improvement system. The center is home to five classrooms: infant, toddler, twos, pre-school, and pre-K rooms, September through June. In June, the center will add an additional 40 school-age children to its second location down the street. The center currently cares for about 60 children.

“I love the children,” Garner said. “The staff, the families, the children, it’s one big family.”

Mary Hilgendorf, a toddler teacher who has worked at the facility for four years, agrees. “We become one,” said Hilgendorf, who has children of her own. “It feels good. We’re making a difference. We get to see them grow and get to witness them express themselves.”

“Joy” is a word expressed a lot among the staff about their day-to-day jobs. “Passion” is another — for teaching and nurturing young ones in their care. And “pride.”

“I get the privilege of watching them go into their next step of life,” Hilgendorf said. “I helped get them there.”

Tara Litscher has been the center’s director for 10 years. “I think my ultimate dream would be to see the next generation of children, ones that we care for at our center, return as teachers and directors,” Litscher said.

“Their passion for education because one of our teachers inspired them,” Litscher said, “encouraged them, challenged them, and made a difference in their lives.”

Such dreams are already being fulfilled. And as with every dream, there are always challenges.

There are challenges in the classroom. “There are so many personalities,” Garner said. “All of these budding personalities with their own rules from home brought into my room.”

There’s a silver lining to that, Garner knows. “I get to see them build social skills. Problem solve.”

Another problem is staffing. “Staffing is our biggest issue,” Litscher said. “You need to find the right person with a passion to do this kind of work.”

According to the National Association for the Education of Young Children survey, 63% of Wisconsin child care centers report staffing shortages. Eighty percent of workers are facing burnout and exhaustion. Sixty-eight percent of rural Wisconsin residents live in areas without enough licensed child care providers, notes the Center for American Progress, and, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average hourly wage of a child care worker is $14.22 an hour, or $29,570 annually. Wisconsin, as of May 2022, had an average hourly wage of $13.

Litscher would like to see early childhood education be a prominent career option at the high school level. She’d like to see work-study programs developed with area school districts.

“There’s a misconception that a child care center is a babysitter,” Litscher said. “We are much more than that. We are teaching what they need to be taught to grow into being positive forces in the world.”

Garner echoed, “People always say to me, ‘I didn’t know you did all this,” in regard to her teaching.

At the center, goals are set weekly for the children and their families. Before long, those goals are accomplished. Those accomplishments are shared with families, with pictures, notes and more. It becomes a scrapbook, of sorts, of a child growing in all the ways children grow.

There are children in the Baraboo community who graduated from the child care center and are now better suited to be part of that community because of people like Garner, Hilgendorf, and Litscher.

There are children old enough now to work in child care, like Frostman, now working with Garner. A circle of life made.

Litscher’s dream has become reality. “Knowing that the role we played in a child’s life inspired them to teach is a real dream,” she said. “Building the next generation of educators is so important both in early education and beyond.”

Grandparents, neighbors and friends are propping up the child care industry. They need help Grandparents, neighbors and friends are propping up the child care industry. They need help Educating unlicensed caregivers Friend, family, and neighbor care States supporting family and friend caregivers Looking for tips to handle caregiving challenges Benefits for children and caregivers Making a big difference