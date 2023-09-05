“I am a dairy farmer that appreciates God’s creations,” said LaVonne Reinecke, a 75-year-old who lives on a farm outside of Rock Springs. She appreciates it so much she creates art through quilting.

Reinecke has been on farms her whole life. She grew up on one west of Hill Point. When she was growing up, she loved the natural beauty of the place and wanted to capture it somehow. She always eyed her grandmother’s treadle sewing machine. “I always wanted my mother to teach me how to sew but she didn’t know how,” she said.

She eventually learned and got good at it. She’s been sewing and quilting ever since.

One of her quilts is titled “At Home in the Woods.” “Living in scenic Wisconsin, I am impressed with all the outdoor scenes with animals,” Reinecke said. The quilt has eagles, a man fly fishing, a chickadee, cherry blossoms. “Having lived on a farm all my life, I really enjoyed making it,” she said.

She also enjoys that it will be on display at the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show, coming to Madison’s Alliant Energy Center Thursday through Saturday. Presented by PBS Wisconsin and Nancy Zieman Productions, the three-day event celebrates the art of quilting, showcasing some of the state’s best quilters.

Great Wisconsin Quilt Show What: Great Wisconsin Quilt Show When: Thursday through Sept. 9 Where: Alliant Energy Center, Madison Admission: One day tickets are $10 in advance, or $12 at the door. Two-day tickets are $15 in advance, $17 at the door. Three-day tickets are $18 in advance, $20 at the door. Lectures, workshops and evening events are an additional charge. Information and tickets: quiltshow.com

Reinecke isn’t the only quilter from the Baraboo area who gets to show her art. Karen Kinzer and Julie Rego, who also have strong ties to the Baraboo area, will also be part of the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show with their beautiful entries.

For Reinecke, it wasn’t her mother who finally taught her how to sew. After moving with her family to Prairie du Sac, she discovered that Mrs. Arlene Block did. Block was Sauk Prairie High School’s home economics teacher. She taught Reinecke how to sew, and cook, and bake.

“To this day, I use some of her teachings in my daily activities,” Reinecke said. She wishes more schools taught children the basics of sewing and cooking – two life skills she thinks are essential.

In high school, Reinecke started sewing. Soon after getting married, she started mending and making clothes for her children. She soon joined a cloth doll club. And then another doll club. She then joined the Reedsburg Area Quilt Club and also the Peacemakers Quilt Club.

She’s made dozens of quilts since. “I have always enjoyed putting puzzles together,” Reinecke said. “When making a quilt, it is a similar experience. I cut these beautiful yards of fabric into small pieces, sew them back together, and I have a beautiful quilt in the end.”

'A tranquil act'

For Kinzer, a retired pediatrician living in Baraboo, it’s a tranquil act. “It’s almost meditative to hand quilt,” she said. “And when I’m piecing – sewing the smaller pieces together to make a design – it's also relaxing.” She loves color. She loves putting colors together and seeing what happens.

What happens is a new piece of art. “You always discover new things when putting together a quilt,” Kinzer said.

High school for Kinzer, much like it did to Reinecke, made her fall in love with putting colors together and seeing what happens. It was when she was in high school that the Foxfire book series came out. The books highlighted craftspeople in Appalachia, documenting what they thought were dying techniques. The chapter on quilts dazzled her. “I used my high school graduation money to buy fabric to make my own quilt.”

She guesses she’s made about 20 quilts since. How long does it take to make a quilt? Time. Kinzer once made a 4-foot-by-4-foot quilt that took 10 years to complete. Last year alone she made six quilts. Reinecke says some of her quilts can take upwards of a year. Some take a couple of weeks.

Kinzer admitted, “Also depends on how motivated I am and if there’s a deadline.”

For the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show, there was. For her entry this year, she hopes “people enjoy experiencing it.”

Rego owns and operates Julie Rego Designs, a sewing and quilting studio in Winstead, Connecticut. Though she lives there now, she considers her hometown Baraboo.

She attended UW-Madison, where she earned a bachelor's degree in interior design and a master's in textile design. Her master’s thesis project, with professor emeritus Patricia Mansfield, was the original “Banners of Bascom Hall” installation, done in 1989.

“Quilting is a fabric art form that speaks to me with unlimited color and pattern options,” Rego said. “Creating a pattern, selecting colors and fabrics, then watching them come together as I sew is truly my passion.”

That fire was kindled some 50 years ago. Her mother taught her how to sew when she was a child and started making doll clothes. Later, in 4-H, she made apparel fashions. In high school, she began tailoring and getting interested in interior design. By college she was making commercial nylon banners. Since 2001, when she moved to Connecticut, she’s enjoyed cotton quilting.

Her entry in the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show is a wedding quilt. “I have been designing and constructing wedding quilts for my family members,” Rego said.

Whether it takes weeks, months, or years, the Baraboo quilt makers create works of art – pieces of them stitched together, for others to enjoy.

“I would encourage anyone, male or female, to try and make a quilt,” Reinecke said. “It is a very inspiring and satisfying experience.”

