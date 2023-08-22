Shane Funmaker seems an appropriate choice to put together this year’s Neeshla Powwow, starting with his name: Fun, because that’s what powwows are to the 28 year old Reedsburg resident, and maker, because he is putting together the event for the first time, after his father did it for some years.

“Whenever I leave powwows, I leave with a wave of gratitude and happiness,” said Funmaker, a Ho-Chunk tribal member who is pursuing a nursing degree at Madison Area Technical College.

He’s hoping that wave of gratitude and happiness washes over attendees at the coming powwow.

It takes place Friday through Sunday across from the Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells casino at E10793 North Reedsburg Road.

Grand entries at the powwow are at 7 p.m. on Friday, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.

There will be plenty of dancing, food and vendors to peruse the whole weekend through.

The host drum will be Bearheart, from Wisconsin Dells. The MCs for the festivities will be Boye Ladd and Keveon Kingbird.

“Someone attending any powwow should expect some Native cuisine, as well as very talented craft vendors,” Funmaker said. “Dancing is the main reason we’re all there though.”

Funmaker said he’s been dancing from the time he could walk. He started doing a Grass dance, then moved to Fancy Feather, and then settled into his current dancing competition category, Men’s Northern Traditional.

The Grass dance is a fast-paced dance of sweeping motions and symmetry. Whatever the grass dancer does on one side of their body, they also must do it on the other side to create symmetry and to mimic waving grass.

Fancy dancing is one of the most popular contemporary powwow dances. It’s highly athletic and full of motion.

The Northern Traditional evokes the style of Plains Indians with their hunting practices and warriors.

“I always have such a feeling of being at home at powwows, even if I’m thousands of miles away from Wisconsin,” Funmaker said.

Home and powwow are synonymous to Funmaker, and all are welcome.

After the grand entry, he notes, there is an “intertribal,” “where everyone is welcomed into the arena to dance and enjoy the drum groups that travel from all over the country to be the heartbeat of the event.”

Funmaker doesn’t want you to be shy.

“Don’t worry about not knowing when you can join in or not. Our masters of ceremony, Ladd and Kingbird, will be announcing the events as they’re happening, along with knowledge on the events as they transpire,” Funmaker said.

New to this year’s powwow is a cultural marketplace. Melanie Talmadge, of the Little Eagle Arts Foundation, helped coordinate it. The foundation, based in Wisconsin Dells, is a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and promoting American Indian art.

The marketplace will feature Ho-Chunk artists who will provide demonstrations on how they make their art. The marketplace will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

“We are hoping to educate attendees on some of the traditional art and ways,” Funmaker said.

He offered two rules of thumb to those new to powwows: refrain from pointing, and always ask to take pictures of dancers and participants.

Neeshla, in Ho-Chunk, is a description of the water running through the rocks, as it does through Wisconsin Dells. Funmaker hopes the arena is awash with community.

“All people can connect and grow to understand each other through music and dance no matter what walk of life you come from,” he said.

