Baraboo Queers and Allies is inviting the community to the organization's first Freedomfest on Saturday. The event, taking place inside and outside Brothers on Oak, will include dancing, drag shows, raffles, airbrush tattoos, family-friendly arts and crafts activities, and more.

“I am excited for Freedomfest and all the other events that support love in our community,” said Cathy Christman, secretary of Baraboo Queers and Allies and pastor of Baraboo’s First United Methodist Church. “I have been a part of the Baraboo community long enough to know that Baraboo is kind, safe, and holds values of love as a priority. Freedomfest will be a celebration of that.”

The theme of this year's event is “Unified in diversity.”

The event and activities take place at Brothers on Oak, at 412 Oak St., and right outside of that business on Oak Street between Second and Third avenues.

Vendors will open up shop outside beginning at 2 p.m. They will be accompanied by a line dance performance put on by the Driftless Dancers.

Booths, as of this writing, include the Sugar Rush food truck, Rainbow Glass, Risque Businesses, the Sauk County Health Department, Jane’s Journey Home for Dogs, Hope House, Butterfly Kisses, It’s Just Us and Forward Services Corporation.

Osiris Tattoos will also be in attendance with airbrush tattoos and vouchers for permanent tattoos.

Also taking place outside, at 3 p.m., will be a drag story time with Jackie Lynn.

Most of the entertainment for the day will take place inside at Brothers on Oak.

“We can’t thank them enough for letting us co-host this event with them,” said Jacquie Steele, president of Baraboo Queers and Allies. “They have been so supportive of Queers and Allies since day one, and we are always happy to work with each other.”

There will be a daytime drag show at 3:30 p.m. At 5 p.m., Spencer Houghton of Blue Moon Alley will perform. Taking the stage at 6 p.m. will be Smokey Smothers, hailing from Chicago. Headlining the evening at 7:30 p.m. will be TeawhYB, an alt-hip-pop artist.

There will also be a raffle. The drawing will be at 9:30 p.m. but you do not need to be present to win.

“We want as many people to make it to this event as we can,” Steele said.

