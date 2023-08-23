Henry Jimenez's transformative street photography series has taken the world by storm, as he effortlessly turns everyday individuals, regardless of background or body type, into supermodel sensations. Beginning his photographic journey with a cherished camera gift at age 7, he's since been m…
Baraboo Queers and Allies is inviting the community to the organization's first Freedomfest on Saturday. The event, taking place inside and outside Brothers on Oak, will include dancing, drag shows, raffles, airbrush tattoos, family-friendly arts and crafts activities, and more.
“I am excited for Freedomfest and all the other events that support love in our community,” said Cathy Christman, secretary of Baraboo Queers and Allies and pastor of Baraboo’s First United Methodist Church. “I have been a part of the Baraboo community long enough to know that Baraboo is kind, safe, and holds values of love as a priority. Freedomfest will be a celebration of that.”
Booths, as of this writing, include the Sugar Rush food truck, Rainbow Glass, Risque Businesses, the Sauk County Health Department, Jane’s Journey Home for Dogs, Hope House, Butterfly Kisses, It’s Just Us and Forward Services Corporation.
Most of the entertainment for the day will take place inside at Brothers on Oak.
“We can’t thank them enough for letting us co-host this event with them,” said Jacquie Steele, president of Baraboo Queers and Allies. “They have been so supportive of Queers and Allies since day one, and we are always happy to work with each other.”
There will be a daytime drag show at 3:30 p.m. At 5 p.m., Spencer Houghton of Blue Moon Alley will perform. Taking the stage at 6 p.m. will be Smokey Smothers, hailing from Chicago. Headlining the evening at 7:30 p.m. will be TeawhYB, an alt-hip-pop artist.
There will also be a raffle. The drawing will be at 9:30 p.m. but you do not need to be present to win.
“We want as many people to make it to this event as we can,” Steele said.
12 important moments in the history of the gay rights movement
Brothers on Oak, the site of Baraboo's inaugural Freedomfest, has long supported the area's LGBTQ population, said said Jacquie Steele, right, president of Baraboo Queers and Allies, pictured with fellow board member Julieanne Westegaard. “We can’t thank them enough for letting us co-host this event with them,” Steele said.