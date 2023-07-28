“My heart, O God, is steadfast, my heart is steadfast,” reads Psalms 57:7. “I will sing and make music.”

For Daniel Ball, co-owner and lead vocalist of the Ball Brothers, he’s been singing his heart out for his whole life, giving audiences his own distinctive brand of Christian music.

The Ball Brothers’ final farewell concert will take place at Baraboo’s Al. Ringling Theatre at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Doors open at 5 p.m. No ticket is required. A free will offering will be taken.

“We have played in Wisconsin several times over the years and have always felt that they are some of the most enthusiastic fans of our music,” Ball said. “It seems fitting to give Wisconsin the last show when some of our friends from Baraboo asked for it.”

Ball, currently a resident of Ringgold, Georgia, grew up singing in church. His father was a music minister in Lincoln, Illinois, for over 20 years. Daniel, and his brothers Andrew, Stephen, and Josh, sang a lot in church.

“We grew up watching Gaither Vocal Band videos at our grandmother’s house,” Ball recalls. “She collected every video that Bill Gaither put out and she would want us to learn one of the songs to sing in her church when we visited.”

Over the years the brothers fell in love with the harmonies and message of gospel music and wanted to pursue it full time.

“Music has the ability to minister to the soul and spirit of a person,” Ball said. “We want to see people encouraged and introduced to a relationship with Jesus Christ.”

Singing professionally as the Ball Brothers since 2006, the current iteration of the band is Daniel Ball, Andrew Ball, Chad McCloskey, and Rhett Roberts. They’ve shared the stage with some of the biggest names in Christian music, including Casting Crowns, Mandisa, Point of Grace, and the band they grew up watching, the Gaither Vocal Band.

They won the 2011 Singing News “Horizon Group of the Year” award. They’ve also won the 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music award for “Male Group of the Year.”

“Everything in life has a season,” Ball said, about ending the Ball Brothers’ run in Baraboo. “Through several different changes and circumstances over the past year, we felt God telling us this season had come to an end.”

