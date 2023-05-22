Sept. 11, 1941—May 4, 2023

SPRINGFIELD, MO—K. William Allen (formally of Baraboo) was born Sept. 11, 1941, and passed on to Heaven to meet the Supreme Architect of the Universe on May 4, 2023.

He was the second of five children born to Keith A. and Margaret (Goodcourage) Allen. He was born in Bucks Bridge, NY. He graduated from Madrid High School.

After high school he joined the Army serving in various assignments in the US and Germany, he also later served in the Army Reserves.

After his Army service, he worked for Cornell University Vet College. He then purchased the family dairy farm. He later sold the farm and pursued a sales career in the dairy industry. After several moves and business ventures, he finally settled in Missouri where he retired.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Dorothy (Jenkins), son, Keith and brother, Tim. He is survived by wife, Barbara (Ingles); sisters: Betty, Karmen; and brother, Terry; daughter, Karmen; stepchildren: Marty, Skip, and Terry Blake, Lance, Shannon, Justin Phillips, and Brook Basquit; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and countless friends.

Everyone who knew Bill could tell he had a great zest for life. He always kept chasing his dreams and ended up living the life he always wanted. He traveled the world hunting, fishing, sightseeing, making friends, and having “phun”.

Freemasonry was an especially important part of his life. He served as Master of his home lodge in Canton, NY as well as Baraboo Lodge No. 34. He was active in the Shrine as well as other Masonic organizations. Some of his Masonic highlights were sponsoring and having his sons: Marty, Skip, Keith and Terry all become Masons. He also was able to see his sons: Marty, Skip, and Terry all serve a term as Master of Baraboo Lodge. His final Masonic highlight was watching his grandson, Kyle Cota become Master Mason culminating in a fifth-generation legacy.

A private interment ceremony will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church officiated by Father Dave Mowers. A Celebration of Life and Masonic Funeral Service (open to the public) will be held at the Baraboo Masonic Temple, 108 2nd Ave. on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. service at 7:00 p.m. Food and fellowship to follow in the basement of the temple. All are invited to come and tell a “Bill Allen” story.