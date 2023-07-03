Dec. 14, 1946—June 24, 2023

COLUMBUS—Jo Ann Brown, 76 of Columbus, WI, passed away on June 24, 2023 at home. Jo was born December 14, 1946, the daughter of Gifford and Hazel (Horton) Cook. She felt privileged to grow up in Cambria, WI.

Jo was married to Dennis Brown on December 9, 2005.

She was an Administrative Assistant at Roland Machinery for 32 years. She was an excellent cook but always said she just threw things together. She had a flair for entertaining family, especially at Christmas time. Every year she always would say she wasn’t “into it” this year, but everything would be perfect. Jo has the best sense of humor and could always make you laugh.

Jo is survived by her husband, Dennis Brown; son, Brian (Bridget) Krueger; and daughter, Karyn Mita; step-children: Derek Brown and Pam (Lee) Ryan; grandchildren: Makayla (Wade) Keene, Domonic Krueger, Megan and Kacey Mita; step-grandchild, Rachel Brown; great-grandchild, Henry Keene; sisters: Janet Hoehne, Mariam (Jim) Kelsh; and brother, Mike Cook; nieces and nephews: Debra Brace, Binky (Jeff) Leto, Claudine (Dale) Abegglen, Ben Kelsh, Beth (Scott) Canfield, John Cook and Mark Cook. She was also blessed to have the best mother in-law in the world, Caroline Krueger.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son, David Krueger and brother-in-law, Fred Hoehne.

Per Jo’s request, no services will be held.