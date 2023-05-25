Jenny L. Jaehnke

June 20, 1957—April 14, 2023

SPRING HILL, FL—Jenny L. Jaehnke, 65, of Spring Hill, FL passed away April 14, 2023.

She was born in Portage, WI on June 20, 1957 to Bonnie L. (nee Simerson) and Walter “Dutch” L. Weishoff.

Jenny started life as the apple in her dad’s eye, and was the oldest of four children. She was always neat as a pin and always a planner, and organizer.

As a young adult, Jenny was very active in her Wisconsin Dells community working at several attractions in the Dells, and she was involved in many community and church activities, even appearing on local TV.

Jenny attended MATC for fashion design, and soon after she married the love of her life, Daniel R. Jaehnke on Sept. 10, 1977 at the United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells.

They started their life together in Beaver Dam, WI, but eventually moved to Benton Harbor, MI where they bought a house and began to raise their family. Together they had two children: Angela M. Rivers and Joshua D. Jaehnke. She loved her family, and was a devoted mother.

Life took Jenny, Dan and their family many places throughout their lives. One place was Florida, where Jenny worked at Disney for a number of years.

Her pride and joys were her two children and grandson.

The birth of Jonah, her grandson, was one of her greatest joys and blessings. She rarely missed any opportunity to share a photo.

Jenny was always up for a visit from friends and family, especially when her mom Bonnie visited to enjoy the white sandy beaches in Florida.

Jenny was a beautiful person inside and out, she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Jaehnke of Oconomowoc, WI; children: Angela Rivers of Oconomowoc, WI, and Joshua Jaehnke; and grandchild, Jonah Jaehnke of Baraboo, WI; father, Walter Weishoff of Wisconsin Dells, WI; step-mother, Shirley (nee Wolc) Jaehnke of Beaver Dam, WI; siblings: Jeff (Lori) Weishoff of Rio, WI, Jack (Janeen) Weishoff of Saint Croix, US Virgin Islands, Jamie (TinaMarie) Weishoff of Poynette, WI; sisters-in-law: Cheryl (Terry) Bilke of Marana, AZ, Jan Jaehnke of Beaver Dam, WI; other relatives and friends.

She was proceeded in death by her mother, Bonnie L. Weishoff, father and mother-in-law, Lyle and Geraldine (nee Hurckman) Jaehnke, step-mother, Delores (Nee Arndorfer) Jaehnke, sister-in-law, Peggy L. Weishoff, brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Mary Jaehnke, nephew, Joel Luke Weishoff and other relatives.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 12:00 noon at the United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells with the Rev. Steven Keller officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until time of services.