With the temperature at 30 degrees and heavy wet snow falling for a day and night, there wasn’t much activity surrounding Memorial Day weekend in Juneau County in 1947. The snapping of large branches and trees kept many awake throughout the night. At daybreak, streets and roads in the county were cluttered with fallen branches and small trees.

Down at Farmer Bill’s Resort near Lyndon Station, the wedding dance guests cavorted under lantern light because the electricity had gone out. Lyndon Station escaped the lightest in the area, however. Its power was restored in less than a day. Juneau County was hit the hardest of any area of the state.

Over at Elroy, 39 seniors received their diploma in an improvised candlelight ceremony when the power failed. Pedestrian’s lives were jeopardized by falling tree branches and the snapping of electric wires.

Fruit trees suffered heavily, in some cases splintered. A Mauston lady told of staying up until midnight, shaking snow out her orchard trees, but some broke anyway. The temperature below freezing hurt the future crop a great deal.

Murray Draper, manager of the Gail Theater in Mauston, had a picture in progress when the power failed. He gave out “rain checks.” “An act of God affair,” said Draper philosophically.

The main transmission line leading from Mauston to Tomah had to be patrolled by foot. Crews then called, to remove the many trees fallen on the lines.

Telephones became wall ornaments during this storm. A crew of 12 men worked six days to restore service to the Mauston area. In the Norwegian Gap area south of New Lisbon, the weight of the snow caved in the roofs of several older buildings. The Castle Rock area had several barns and outbuilding go down.

Farmers suffered. The heaviest losses were farmers raising chickens in electric brooders and the power cut-off also affected the hatcheries. The dairymen who were milking with electricity, had to revert to the manual system again. Any crops, above ground, were badly damaged.

This storm reportedly, did the greatest damage in the area since the Feb. 2, 1922 sleet storm. Records also gave an account of an all-day snowstorm on Memorial Day in 1889.