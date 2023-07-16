JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday declared that he felt "very good" after he was rushed to the hospital for what doctors said likely was dehydration.

Doctors ordered him to remain in the hospital overnight for further observation, and his weekly Cabinet meeting was delayed a day and rescheduled for Monday, his office said.

Netanyahu's office said he was hospitalized after feeling mild dizziness. It said he spent the previous day in the heat at the Sea of Galilee, a popular vacation spot in northern Israel and, after tests, the initial assessment was that the veteran Israeli leader was dehydrated.

Later Saturday, a smiling Netanyahu issued a video statement from the hospital. He said he had "one request": that people drink water and stay out of the sun.